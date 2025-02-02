or
Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'Loyal' to Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Over His 'Boys': 'She's Become the Priority'

Composite photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti.
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023.

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Will Vittoria Ceretti finally get Leonardo DiCaprio to settle down?

According to a source, the Oscar winner has dropped his infamous bachelor lifestyle for the 26-year-old model.

leonardo dicaprio loyal girlfriend vittoria ceretti shes priority
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio has 'totally integrated' Vittoria Ceretti into his family, the source claimed.

“No one has seen Leo this in love or this devoted to a woman, really ever,” the insider claimed of the Killers of the Flower Moon actor, 50.

The Italian model has even prompted the movie star to bring her around his brood.

“He has totally integrated her into his family,” the source said of the couple, noting DiCaprio “usually keeps his girlfriends a little distant from his parents, but Vittoria is completely in the mix.”

The confidante claimed Ceretti also influenced DiCaprio to ditch his party-boy habits.

leonardo dicaprio loyal girlfriend vittoria ceretti shes priority
Source: MEGA

The source said Vittoria Ceretti 'is usually included' in Leonardo DiCaprio's hangouts with his guy friends.

“His loyalty is usually to his ‘boys,’ but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends. He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town,” the insider added, referencing DiCaprio’s Gen-X Rat Pack, including pals Tobey Maguire and David Blaine.

DiCaprio is taking the heat for the change in his behavior since he started dating Ceretti in 2023, the source noted.

leonardo dicaprio loyal girlfriend vittoria ceretti shes priority
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio's friends allegedly complain he's 'whipped' by the model.

“[It’s] been a tough pill for a lot of his friends to swallow and they complain that he’s ‘whipped’ but Leo doesn’t care one bit,” they said. “He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him.”

“It’s a big shock but it does seem like Leo is finally headed towards settling down,” the insider concluded.

As OK! previously reported, though DiCaprio is smitten with Ceretti, another source recently claimed he’ll never take the next step in their romance.

"[He] doesn’t see himself ever getting married,” they said of the Titanic alum, who previously dated the likes of Gigi Hadid, 29, Camila Morrone, 27, Blake Lively, 37, Gisele Bündchen, 44, Bar Refaeli, 39, and Nina Agdal, 32, over the years.

leonardo dicaprio loyal girlfriend vittoria ceretti shes priority
Source: MEGA

At 50 years old, the actor is nearly twice his 26-year-old girlfriend's age.

DiCaprio "is happy with where things are at between them," the source said of his relationship with Ceretti. "Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.”

The confidante reiterated that although he "loves spending time with" the brunette beauty, he "doesn’t envision himself as a husband."

The insider’s comments came after Ceretti and DiCaprio sparked engagement rumors in November.

At the time, Ceretti wore a diamond ring while on a lunch date with her boo, however, it was later confirmed she had bought the bling years ago.

In Touch reported on the source's claims about DiCaprio and Ceretti's romance.

