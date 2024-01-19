Barack and Michelle Obama Respond to Couple Who Invited Them to Their Wedding: See the Former First Spouses' Sweet Letter
How's this for a wedding gift?
On TikTok, a new bride named Bree revealed that since she and her now-wife had countless extra wedding invitations, they decided to send them to "a bunch of random celebrities" including Barack and Michelle Obama and Drew Barrymore last year.
And it just so happened that the former first couple replied!
"I went to go check the mail today, and I opened up the mail, and this was what was inside of the mailbox," she continued, revealing a big envelope that was marked with the presidential seal and the former president's signature.
Bree confessed she was "freaking out," but since their spouse wasn't home at the time, she decided not to open it until they returned.
"I've just been pacing around my house. I called my mom. I called my best friend," Bree continued to spill.
In a follow-up video after her partner was back at the house, they opened up the letter and showed it off to the camera.
The note, which came on Barack and Michelle's stationery, featured a gold seal at the top, including the newlyweds' wedding date of September 2, 2023 and was addressed specially to Bree and her wife, Jean.
"Congratulations on your wedding!" the parents-of-two's message began. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year."
"This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead," the Obamas' note concluded.
The newlyweds added that the politicians' signatures were stamped on.
As OK! reported, some people are predicting that Michelle, 60, could run in the 2024 election.
"Plans are to grab Michelle for the Democratic presidency choice. Making the music is Barack the orchestra leader," New York Post columnist Cindy Adams wrote in a new article. "The Obamas are now nudging to force SloMo Joe [Biden] to go. Drop out. It’s like who else is there?"
"A Joe flop-out offers probability Michelle could wiggle in," the writer pointed out. "Obama’s negotiating to make that happen."
The Becoming author has yet to toss her hat into the ring, though she admitted the upcoming election does make her nervous.
"I am terrified about what could possibly happen. Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted," she explained on a recent episode of Jay Shetty's podcast. "The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."