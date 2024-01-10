OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Predicts It Will Be a 'Whole New Ballgame' If Michelle Obama Runs for President Against Donald Trump: 'She a Powerful Democratic Weapon'

megyn kelly new ballgame michelle obama runs against donald trumppp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Megyn Kelly described Michelle Obama as a "powerful democratic weapon" when discussing the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

On the Tuesday, January 9, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show", the journalist brought up the former First Lady's recent sit-down with podcaster Jay Shetty.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly new ballgame michelle obama runs against donald trump
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly claimed Michelle Obama was a 'powerful democratic weapon.'

  • "Michelle Obama is on this popular podcast, though I've never heard of it, but apparently it is popular with this guy," she began. "She has nothing to promote, she has no book, she has no event, so that means she called them and said, 'I have something to say.'"

    "All the things she's talking about to kick it off are about rhetoric. ‘Who speaks for us? Who has the bully pulpit?’ That's all her husband did," the host continued, referring to ex-POTUS Barack Obama's time in the Oval Office. "That's all he had. He was a talented orator."

    • Article continues below advertisement
    megyn kelly new ballgame michelle obama runs against donald trump
    Source: mega

    Kelly slammed former President Barack Obama as little more than a talented speaker.

  • "So no wonder she's touting that as like ‘the thing we need in a president.’ Who cares?" she asked. "It would be nice if you could speak, if you can sort of rally America and its fans to back us, but that's not really what we're electing a president. We'd really like policies that make sense."

    "And then our second point, ‘a government does everything’. 'They do it all, everything.' That's what we need. That's gonna be her platform," she predicted. "I do think she's a powerful democratic weapon, but she wasn't powerful enough to stop Trump in 2016."

    • Article continues below advertisement
    megyn kelly new ballgame michelle obama runs against donald trump
    Source: mega

    Michelle Obama recently admitted she was 'terrified' of what could happen in the 2024 election.

    MORE ON:
    Megyn Kelly

    Kelly pointed out that it wasn't like she "stayed quiet" during the 2016 election, noting Michelle came out "very clearly against" Trump, but it "didn't work."

    "Whether it works this time as a pundit, I remain skeptical," she said. "But if she comes out as a candidate, it's a whole new ballgame because there's no question she's more talented than Joe Biden is politically. No question."

    Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

    Article continues below advertisement
    megyn kelly new ballgame michelle obama runs against donald trump
    Source: mega

    Kelly said it would be a 'whole new ballgame' if Michelle Obama ran against Trump.

    As OK! previously reported, the 59-year-old told Shetty she was "terrified about what could possibly happen," in the upcoming election.

    "Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted," she explained. "The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."

    Article continues below advertisement
    Source: OK!

    “The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds," the mother-of-two continued. "That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position."

    Advertisement

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.