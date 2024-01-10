Megyn Kelly Predicts It Will Be a 'Whole New Ballgame' If Michelle Obama Runs for President Against Donald Trump: 'She a Powerful Democratic Weapon'
Megyn Kelly described Michelle Obama as a "powerful democratic weapon" when discussing the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
On the Tuesday, January 9, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show", the journalist brought up the former First Lady's recent sit-down with podcaster Jay Shetty.
"Michelle Obama is on this popular podcast, though I've never heard of it, but apparently it is popular with this guy," she began. "She has nothing to promote, she has no book, she has no event, so that means she called them and said, 'I have something to say.'"
"All the things she's talking about to kick it off are about rhetoric. ‘Who speaks for us? Who has the bully pulpit?’ That's all her husband did," the host continued, referring to ex-POTUS Barack Obama's time in the Oval Office. "That's all he had. He was a talented orator."
"So no wonder she's touting that as like ‘the thing we need in a president.’ Who cares?" she asked. "It would be nice if you could speak, if you can sort of rally America and its fans to back us, but that's not really what we're electing a president. We'd really like policies that make sense."
"And then our second point, ‘a government does everything’. 'They do it all, everything.' That's what we need. That's gonna be her platform," she predicted. "I do think she's a powerful democratic weapon, but she wasn't powerful enough to stop Trump in 2016."
Kelly pointed out that it wasn't like she "stayed quiet" during the 2016 election, noting Michelle came out "very clearly against" Trump, but it "didn't work."
"Whether it works this time as a pundit, I remain skeptical," she said. "But if she comes out as a candidate, it's a whole new ballgame because there's no question she's more talented than Joe Biden is politically. No question."
As OK! previously reported, the 59-year-old told Shetty she was "terrified about what could possibly happen," in the upcoming election.
"Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted," she explained. "The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."
“The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds," the mother-of-two continued. "That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position."