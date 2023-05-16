Barack Obama's Biggest Concern: Former President Worries 'Divided Media' Muddles Sense of 'What Is True and What Isn't'

Barack Obama served as President of the United States from January 2009 until leaving the White House in January 2017. Despite the fact that his work as Commander-in-Chief has long been over, the 61-year-old still has deep concerns about the state of the nation.

During a recent sit-down with CBS' Nate Burelson, when asked what keeps him up the most at night, Obama revealed he was troubled by the stark divide in the media and how political conversations are had.