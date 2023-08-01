Barack Obama 'Stayed Away' From Alan Dershowitz's Birthday Party Because Former Fox Star Geraldo Rivera Was in Attendance
It's Alan Dershowitz's birthday, and he'll invite who he wants to — but that won't stop former President Barack Obama from politely declining the invitation.
During an interview with Charlie Kirk for the Monday, July 31, episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast, Dershowitz recalled a time nearly a decade ago when he extended an invitation for the ex-POTUS to attend a celebration for his 75th birthday, however, Obama reportedly turned down the offer once he realized who was on the guest list.
"I’ll be 85 in a month. For my 75th birthday, I had like 200 people coming. President (Barack) Obama was invited and he said he would come, but then when he heard that Geraldo Rivera was invited too, basically his office said, 'Unless you disinvite Geraldo Rivera, I’m not coming,'" The Case for Israel author claimed.
"I’m a loyal guy. And I said to the president of the United States, 'No, Geraldo Rivera is coming. You can stay away.’'And the president of the United States stayed away from my 75th birthday because I invited Geraldo Rivera. I would do that any day of the week. I believe in loyalty, I believe in friendships," he stated.
"I don’t agree with Geraldo on everything. But he’s my friend. So of course I invited him to my 75th birthday and I’m inviting him to my 85th birthday," the renowned attorney — who formerly had ties to former President Donald Trump concluded.
Obama was likely annoyed by Rivera's several jabs at the former U.S. Commander-in-Chief — one of which included a time the former Fox News star called the Democratic leader "stuck up" and "snobby" during his radio show.
"I take absolutely no pleasure in reporting this because I’m rooting for this president to succeed even though he’s stuck-up and snobby and everything else," Rivera ranted while discussing — and criticizing — Obama's Affordable Care Act, as well as Obamacare, back in 2013. "I want him to succeed because when he succeeds we all succeed."