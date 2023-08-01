Barack Obama 'Stayed Away' From Alan Dershowitz's Birthday Party Because Former Fox Star Geraldo Rivera Was in Attendance

It's Alan Dershowitz's birthday, and he'll invite who he wants to — but that won't stop former President Barack Obama from politely declining the invitation.

During an interview with Charlie Kirk for the Monday, July 31, episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast, Dershowitz recalled a time nearly a decade ago when he extended an invitation for the ex-POTUS to attend a celebration for his 75th birthday, however, Obama reportedly turned down the offer once he realized who was on the guest list.