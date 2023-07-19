Geraldo Rivera Claims Fox News Was Afraid of His 'Flamboyance,' Feels 'Free at Last' After Exit From Network

"I mean, it’s not my belief. I am nominally a Republican person, but I’m pro-choice, pro-immigration reform, pro-gun control. I hope to devote a lot of my post career life to working with the developmentally disabled. You know, I have lots of charity work that we do. We’re dating back, half a century to my expos days," Rivera noted of his own personal political viewpoint.

"There’s a lot of things going on. But it was a very — it’s a very — rigid, very controlled atmosphere, where everyone answers to management, and management doesn’t allow beat freewheeling. They have a message, they send a talent out to do an interview, if it’s a big story in The New York Times, or this or that, they pick their spot. And they’re very strategic in that regard, very disciplined. Conservatives are much more disciplined than liberals. Liberals are all over the place. You know, like you, you say anything you want," Rivera concluded.