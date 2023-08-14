Barack Obama Is Brad Pitt's Cousin?! 30 Celebrities Who Are Related
Alfie Allen and Lily Allen
Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and singer Lily Allen are siblings and have a love-hate relationship.
When Lily released her debut studio album, Alright, Still, in 2006, she included the song "Alfie" as its fourth and final single. The same track talks about her brother's job status at the time of release and criticizes him for being lazy.
A few years later, the "Somewhere Only We Know" singer revealed in a 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything session that she received an offer from the HBO show as it wanted her to do a cameo with Alfie's character, Theon Greyjoy. She said she turned down the role because of the incest.
"I've been asked to do a Game of Thrones cameo, they asked me if I'd be interested in playing Theon's sister, and I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and s---," she said. "Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks."
However, Alfie soon dismissed her claims and told Vulture that Game of Thrones' first choice was always Gemma Whalen. After the interview, he reportedly banned her from speaking anything about the show.
Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale
Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale shocked the world when they revealed that they are not only BFFs but cousins, too!
The High School Musical album appeared in an interview with Ancestry, where she talked about being 10th cousins with the Elvis actor. The BFFs notably worked together in Aliens in the Attic and Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure and eventually developed a close friendship.
"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger and we've always had that connection," Tisdale said.
Beyoncé and Bianca Lawson
When Tina Knowles found love again in Richard Lawson, her daughter Beyoncé also welcomed her new stepsister, Bianca Lawson. However, they are now not related after the fashion icon filed for divorce from the actor after eight years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem
Although their ties have already been cut, Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem were once actually stepson-stepmother.
The feminist icon married the American Hustle actor's father, David Bale, until he died of brain cancer in 2003.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are not related by blood, but they are bonded by the 77-year-old "There Was Jesus" singer's friendship with her fellow country artist and the Hannah Montana star's father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
The duo famously starred in Cyrus' hit Disney show after the "Flower" singer asked for her godmother.
"[And] thanks to her, I had a whole new following of people that were turned on to me," Parton told Vanity Fair. "These young little kids that were her fans and kids that were fans of just the whole show and the other little artists on the show, but here I am Miley's fairy godmother."
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are related by marriage.
Blunt's eldest sister, Felicity Blunt, became the filmmaker's wife following their first meeting at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. However, at that time, Tucci was still married to his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Tucci.
After marrying his second wife in 2012, Tucci officially became Emily's brother-in-law.
Former POTUS Barack Obama and Brad Pitt
Through their ancestor, Edwin Hickman, former POTUS Barack Obama and Brad Pitt became ninth cousins.
The New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) found the link between the two, and Obama spoke about it when he appeared on The View in 2008.
"I guess we're ninth cousins, something removed – or something," he said before playfully adding, "I think he got the better-looking side of the gene pool."
Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie
Actor Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand shared Angelina Jolie together, but the father-daughter relationship was never ideal.
The couple split when the Maleficent actress was still two years old, and Jolie cared for the matriarch until she died of cancer in 2007. They began speaking again in 2010 when her then-husband Brad Pitt encouraged her to do so, and their reconciliation led to a healthier relationship.
"Jon and I have gotten to know each other — through grandchildren now," Jolie said in an episode of "The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter" podcast. "We're finding a new relationship. We've had some difficulties, [but] through art we've been able to talk. It's the common language."
Josh Brolin and Barbra Streisand
Josh Brolin's father, James Brolin, met Barbra Streisand in 1996, and they married two years later.
Decades after his father and stepmother expanded their family, the Avengers actor welcomed his daughters, Westlyn and Chapel, with his wife, Kathryn Boyd. He also shares Trevor and Eden with his ex-wife, Alice Adair.
Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Hollywood's leading ladies stand in one family tree.
Emma Roberts' is Julia Roberts' niece, and the American Horror Story alum's father, Eric Roberts, is the latter actress' brother.
In her interview with Allure, the Gaslit star spoke highly of her "lovely niece" and revealed that they spend a lot of time together. They also post pictures of each other on their social media accounts and often mention their names during interviews.
King Charles and Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, is King Charles's eighth cousin, as they are both descendants of King James II of Scotland.
Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola
Nicolas Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, desired to avoid nepotism in Hollywood, so he changed his name after scoring a role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
"It's a combination of Luke Cage from Marvel comics, who was a character I liked, also named Power Man, and John Cage, the avant-garde composer. Speaks volumes about everything I've been up to ever since," he explained.
Cage and almost all the Schwartzmans and Coppolas in the industry are related to The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, including Sofia Coppola — his daughter with the famed documentary filmmaker Eleanor Jessie Coppola.
Cage's father, August Coppola, is the filmmaker's brother, so The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor and Sofia are first cousins.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
As royals marrying their relatives are common, royal fans were not quite shocked when they learned that the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were relatives.
It turned out that the Queen was her husband's third cousin, and Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Britain were both their great-great-grandparents.
Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
Before Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she shared a loving relationship with her mother-in-law, Reba McEntire.
Clarkson and Blackstock called it quits in 2020 and started a messy legal battle until they finalized their divorce in March 2022.
Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Tom Cruise is just one of the celebrities who changed his name when he entered the industry.
The Mission: Impossible star, whose real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, dropped "Mapother" from his name as his "merchant full of chaos" father reportedly belittled and bullied his children.
Cruise and William Mapother's fathers are brothers, making the two stars close relatives.