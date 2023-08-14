Barack Obama Is Brad Pitt's Cousin?! 30 Celebrities Who Are Related

Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and singer Lily Allen are siblings and have a love-hate relationship.

When Lily released her debut studio album, Alright, Still, in 2006, she included the song "Alfie" as its fourth and final single. The same track talks about her brother's job status at the time of release and criticizes him for being lazy.

A few years later, the "Somewhere Only We Know" singer revealed in a 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything session that she received an offer from the HBO show as it wanted her to do a cameo with Alfie's character, Theon Greyjoy. She said she turned down the role because of the incest.

"I've been asked to do a Game of Thrones cameo, they asked me if I'd be interested in playing Theon's sister, and I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and s---," she said. "Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks."

However, Alfie soon dismissed her claims and told Vulture that Game of Thrones' first choice was always Gemma Whalen. After the interview, he reportedly banned her from speaking anything about the show.