Donald Trump Claims Former President Barack Obama Is Running the Country Through Joe Biden at South Carolina Rally
Another conspiracy theory?
On Saturday, February 10, Donald Trump spoke at his South Carolina rally, where he alleged former president Barack Obama is secretly running the United States through Joe Biden.
To start off the rant, the controversial politician claimed the current president is not mentally competent enough to hold office because he “can’t find his way off the stage,” before bringing up the ex Illinois state senator.
“I don’t think he knows what the h--- he’s doing anyways. I always say by the people who surround him or sometimes I’ll interchange, I’ll say, Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump began.
“But every time I say that the fake news. Oh, that’s a lot of fake news back there…Every time I say it. Anytime I want to have a little fun, governor. We have fun. Even though the country’s going to h---, we have to have a little bit of fun. But every time I interchange Barack Hussein…remember Rush Limbaugh, he’d go, Barack Hussein Obama,” he continued.
“I wonder what he was getting at. But every time I do interchanging, we do a little interchanging. They say he doesn’t know who the president is. He thinks it’s Barack Obama. I say no, no, but I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with the running of the country right now, and we can’t let that happen. He has a lot to do with it,” Trump added.
Although the former reality TV star has made a lot of comments dissing Biden as of late, the two have yet to publicly come face to face ahead of the 2024 presidential election, however, Trump recently suggested they should debate.
On February 5, episode of The Dan Bongino Show, the ex-prez, 77, demanded he and Biden come together.
- 'He's Rambling and Confused': Donald Trump Slammed for Thinking Barack Obama Is President in Latest Gaffe
- Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Is Still Controlling the White House in Unfounded Conspiracy Theory
- 'Our Leader Is a Stupid Person': Donald Trump Bashes Rival Joe Biden's Intelligence and Accuses Him of Being on Medication at Iowa Rally
The father-of-five first claimed he doesn't think Biden "is going to run" for president after all.
"I don’t know if it’s donors or otherwise. It might be his family. It might be something," he added. "I don’t think he’s gonna run, but I’d like to call for — immediately — debates. I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country."
"I also put out, you probably noticed, that I’ll take his spot at the Super Bowl if they want. We’ll get very good ratings," he noted.
The Democratic 81-year-old was approached in Las Vegas later that day, where he was asked what he thought about Trump's deal.
"Mr. President, Donald Trump said he’s ready to debate you right now. Do you accept?" one reporter queried, to which Biden replied, "Immediately?"
"Will you debate him?" they continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do," Biden quipped.