Kate Middleton's Senior Staffers 'Haven't Been Able to See or Speak' to Her Amid Health Concerns: 'It's Caught Them Off Guard'
Kate Middleton sparked concerns for her health after disappearing from the limelight for several months following a mysterious abdominal surgery.
Rumors swirled the Princess of Wales' condition was even more serious than imagined after a heavily photoshopped Mother's Day picture of herself with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, was released on Instagram.
Now, a source revealed members of the royal's family and even some staff members have not spoken or seen her since her surgery.
"Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible," the source shared. "Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises."
"A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard," the source added. "Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped."
The source also clarified Kate had received visits from King Charles and Queen Camilla, but other than that, she had been kept away in a "shroud of secrecy" that is "causing some concern" to those normally around her.
As OK! previously reported, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram released a picture of her posing with her kids on Sunday, March 10. The image was shared to countless social media accounts and news outlets, however, when the amount of editing mistakes caused many to question if Kate had even been present for the family photo, many websites took it down.
A viral video by TikToker Allyn Aston analyzed the outfits of present in the photoshopped picture and suggested that it was a mix of pictures taken from a November 2023 charity event.
"There is ample evidence of bad Photoshop throughout this photo and it is my personal opinion that it is because it is old and they try to change the outfits so that it didn’t look like a match," she explained in the TikTok.
"It’s weird to me that Kate is wearing a sweater that looks suspiciously exactly like that cream sweater except just happens to be darker, with the same exact shoes, and the same exact kind of looking pants, and then her daughter’s wearing the same exact sweater with the ruffled neck, with the same exact shoes, and possibly the same tights," the social media personality said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with Us Weekly about family and staff not having access to Kate.