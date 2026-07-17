Barack Obama Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' Between J.D. Vance's Marriage and Anti-Immigration Rhetoric

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Former President Barack Obama accused Vice President J.D. Vance of "marriage hypocrisy," pointing out the sharp contradiction between Vance's hardline anti-immigration rhetoric and the fact that he married into an immigrant family. Speaking with author Malcolm Gladwell on a podcast, Obama highlighted that Usha Vance is a U.S. citizen born to Indian immigrants. Despite his own family background, Vice President Vance has aggressively championed MAGA policies to end automatic birthright citizenship. Obama accused Vance of delivering speeches that promote a "blood-and-soil" version of "We the People," where a person's belonging depends heavily on who their parents are and how long they have been in the country.

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Source: MEGA Barack Obama pointed out that J.D. Vance is married to the daughter of an immigrant.

“At least one of our major parties has been captured by politics that is not that subtle about suggesting that ‘we the people’ means a certain kind of people,” Obama said. The 44th POTUS emphasized the irony of Vance pushing these views "despite him being married to... the daughter of an immigrant himself." “When you have the vice president — the current vice president — making a speech that is basically a blood-and-soil version of ‘we the people,’ that it matters who your parents were, how long they’ve been here, despite him being married to... a daughter of an immigrant himself, that echoes, then, ideas about who can be a citizen, who belongs, who gets to make decisions," he said.

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'Hypocrisy Is Progress'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama noted J.D. Vance's 'hypocrisy is progress.'

When Gladwell noted that America has evolved from "malice to hypocrisy"—as a nativist politician a century ago could never have married an immigrant's daughter — Obama joked, "Listen, hypocrisy is progress." He explained that feeling enough guilt to lie to yourself or others is still a slight step up from a total lack of moral reflection. “Because it means that... you feel guilty enough to either lie to yourself or others. And that is better than not even thinking about the idea that maybe you’re doing something wrong.”

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance called the Supreme Court ruling on automatic birthright citizenship a 'major mistake.'

The critique stems from Vance's support of the Trump administration's efforts to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of undocumented or temporary visa-holding parents. The Supreme Court struck down that executive order in a 6-3 ruling, which Vance publicly criticized as a "major mistake.” This wasn’t Obama’s first crack at Vance. During the 2024 campaign, he pushed back on Vance’s claims that President Donald Trump saved the Affordable Care Act.

Source: MEGA Barack Obama framed J.D. Vance as out of touch while backing Democrats in the 2024 election.