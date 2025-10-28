Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama was caught off guard — and definitely not thrilled — when Nancy Pelosi suddenly backed Kamala Harris for president right after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

In Jonathan Karl’s new book Retribution, released Tuesday, October 28, the ABC News journalist wrote that Obama expected a fair selection process, not an instant handover of the nomination. He reportedly believed he and Pelosi were aligned on that strategy, so her endorsement left him stunned.

Source: MEGA Barack Obama was upset when Nancy Pelosi suddenly endorsed Kamala Harris for president, a book claims.

“The Obamas were not happy,” a Pelosi confidant told Karl, according to an excerpt obtained by Daily Mail. “This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f--- did you just do?’” the insider added. The book claimed both Obama and Pelosi had “agreed Harris should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged.”

Karl wrote that the two Democratic power players were in steady communication leading up to Biden’s shocking July 21, 2024, announcement — and they both planned to hold back from endorsing anyone. But once Biden jumped in to publicly support Harris within minutes of dropping out, Pelosi shifted fast. “That train has left the station,” she reportedly told Obama on the phone.

Source: MEGA The former president thought they had agreed to wait before backing anyone.

Obama was still worried about Harris’ odds against Donald Trump at the time and didn’t understand why Pelosi acted so quickly. “The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon?” Karl explained. “Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?”

A source close to Pelosi said Obama sounded “genuinely irritated” during the exchange. Even Pelosi’s husband had questions. “Kamala?” Paul Pelosi asked, according to the book. Nancy fired back, “Don’t start with me.”

Source: MEGA Barack Obama reportedly worried that Kamala Harris might not be able to beat Donald Trump.

Jonathan noted that Nancy believed she had no real choice — Joe made his pick, and other big Democratic names, including the Clintons and top governors, immediately backed Harris. “No other candidates had stepped forward — Kamala Harris was it. The only thing Pelosi could do was try to help her win the election,” Karl wrote.

Now, Kamala is signaling she’s not done with her presidential ambitions. In her first U.K. interview since ending her history-making 107-day campaign against Donald, she told the BBC she would “possibly” run again and remains confident a woman will eventually become president.

“I am not done,” Kamala said in the interview airing October 26 on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones.” She said her grandnieces will “in there lifetime, for sure” see a female president — whether it’s her or someone else.

Source: MEGA Nancy Pelosi allegedly said she had no choice because no other Democrats stepped forward.

Kamala brushed off polling doubts too, noting she’s always pushed forward despite naysayers, “If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here.” She didn’t hesitate to take a shot at Donald again, insisting her warnings about the “tyrant” were right all along.