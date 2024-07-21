Donald Trump Reacts to 'Crooked' Joe Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race in Scathing Post: 'Not Fit to Serve'
After Joe Biden released a statement revealing he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, July 21, Donald Trump shared his scathing reaction to the president’s decision on his Truth Social account.
“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” the 78-year-old, who recently survived an assassination attempt, began.
“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” Trump continued.
“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.
The Republican’s upload came after Biden, 81, released the news of his stepping down to the public on social media.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," the father-of-four — who has been criticized for his mental abilities after his disastrous debate against Trump — declared.
Earlier in the statement, Biden reflected on the many successes his administration has achieved during his presidency.
"Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation," he wrote.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans," Biden continued. "We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today."
"I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world," the Democratic politician noted.
"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” he concluded.
In addition to announcing his withdrawal, Biden shared who he would like to take his place.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on sunday, July 21.
