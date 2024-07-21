Donald Trump Reacts to 'Crooked' Joe Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race in Scathing Post: 'Not Fit to Serve'

"I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world," the Democratic politician noted.

"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” he concluded.