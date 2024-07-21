Donald Trump's VP Nominee J.D. Vance Demands Joe Biden to Step Down From the Presidency Immediately

In a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, the former Vice President made the huge announcement to the world. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden, 81, wrote.

In another message shared to X, the left-wing politician formally endorsed Kamala Harris to be on the democratic ticket. "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," he noted.