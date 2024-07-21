Donald Trump's VP Nominee J.D. Vance Demands Joe Biden to Step Down From the Presidency Immediately
Republican Vice-Presidential nominee J.D. Vance did not hold back when reacting to Joe Biden leaving the 2024 race.
The Ohio senator took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21, after the current White House occupant revealed he would not be facing off against Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
"Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief,” he wrote. "There is no middle ground."
As OK! previously reported, the 45th President shortly after gave his reaction to the news of his opponent bailing out of the election. "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” the businessman continued.
“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.
In a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, the former Vice President made the huge announcement to the world. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden, 81, wrote.
In another message shared to X, the left-wing politician formally endorsed Kamala Harris to be on the democratic ticket. "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," he noted.
"And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden concluded the post.
