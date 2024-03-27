Barack Obama Intervenes in President Joe Biden's Re-Election Effort as He Visits the White House to Help Strategize: Report

In addition to his support for Biden, Obama's focus will be on fundraising appeals and motivating key voter demographics, particularly young Americans, Black and Latino voters.

The former president plans to ramp up his efforts closer to the election when his impact is believed to be most effective.

Obama's involvement in domestic and foreign policy issues, such as the conflict in Gaza, will also shape his message to voters. His unwavering commitment to helping the president secure a second term reflects his belief in the importance and weight of the upcoming election.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!