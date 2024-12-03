Barbara Corcoran Likes Separate Bedrooms With Husband Bill Because It Keeps S-- 'Short': 'I Lead a Very Busy Life'
Barbara Corcoran is getting real about why her marriage to husband Bill Higgins works.
The Shark Tank star revealed in an appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” that the couple has been sleeping in separate bedrooms for decades — and she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I have to invite him into my bedroom, and it’s like it’s his birthday. ‘How old are you, Bill? Come on in!’” Barbara joked. “[Does it] make s-- better? No, but he thinks it does.”
“I like it because it’s a short thing. Not s-u-r-e, but s-h-o-r-t,” she quipped.
She believes that their setup is an absolute game-changer.
“I think there’s something to be said about your own private space,” Corocan explained. “I lead a very busy life. I have a huge family that I’m always entertaining. I have very sincere, active friends, and what I need more than anything else is a respite — and my husband is not relaxing.”
“He has ideas that make no sense. And for me to come up with the energy at the end of the day to listen to him and to nod and to contribute to the conversation? I run a little short. Better I go to my room and have an hour to myself," she continued.
The real estate mogul also shared an unspoken rule they have at home.
"If I go to the living room, my husband follows me. I go to my bedroom, he doesn't dare come in. I have to invite him into my bedroom and I like it that way," she revealed. "He's never invited me back 'cause he knows I'll never come into his bedroom, but I have to invite him into my bedroom."
When they aren't getting intimate, the couple bonds over another activity.
"My idea of a special night with my husband is a good game of Scrabble. He'll often say to me S or S, and I'll say 'Scrabble' 'cause the first S means s--, and I say, 'No, Scrabble,' and I love beating him at Scrabble, and he loves beating me at Scrabble, and that's a great night," she said.
This isn’t the first time the business guru has explained why they chose this unconventional dynamic.
“I’ve had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years,” she explained in an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in March. “I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally.”
“He’s such a mess. He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now I sleep like a baby," Corcoran continued.
Corcoran and Higgins, a former FBI agent and retired Navy captain, got married on Valentine’s Day in 1988. The two share son Tom, born in 1994, and daughter Kate, whom they adopted later.
Earlier this year, the TV icon spilled another secret to keeping their 36-year marriage in tact.
“You really have to take your partner as they are and not hope through the marriage they’re going to change,” she told Hello! in February. “Because they never do. You have to be satisfied! What you see is what you get.”