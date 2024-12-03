or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > barbara corcoran
OK LogoCOUPLES

Barbara Corcoran Likes Separate Bedrooms With Husband Bill Because It Keeps S-- 'Short': 'I Lead a Very Busy Life'

barbara corcoran separate rooms with her husband bill higgins
Source: MEGA; @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran revealed why she and her husband, Bill Higgins, sleep in separate bedrooms.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barbara Corcoran is getting real about why her marriage to husband Bill Higgins works.

Article continues below advertisement

The Shark Tank star revealed in an appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” that the couple has been sleeping in separate bedrooms for decades — and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I have to invite him into my bedroom, and it’s like it’s his birthday. ‘How old are you, Bill? Come on in!’” Barbara joked. “[Does it] make s-- better? No, but he thinks it does.”

Article continues below advertisement
barbara corcoran separate rooms with her husband bill higgins
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran opened up about her unconventional marriage setup.

Article continues below advertisement

“I like it because it’s a short thing. Not s-u-r-e, but s-h-o-r-t,” she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

She believes that their setup is an absolute game-changer.

“I think there’s something to be said about your own private space,” Corocan explained. “I lead a very busy life. I have a huge family that I’m always entertaining. I have very sincere, active friends, and what I need more than anything else is a respite — and my husband is not relaxing.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He has ideas that make no sense. And for me to come up with the energy at the end of the day to listen to him and to nod and to contribute to the conversation? I run a little short. Better I go to my room and have an hour to myself," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
barbara corcoran separate rooms with her husband bill higgins
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

The 'Shark Tank' star joked that their arrangement keeps intimacy 'short.'

Article continues below advertisement

The real estate mogul also shared an unspoken rule they have at home.

MORE ON:
barbara corcoran

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"If I go to the living room, my husband follows me. I go to my bedroom, he doesn't dare come in. I have to invite him into my bedroom and I like it that way," she revealed. "He's never invited me back 'cause he knows I'll never come into his bedroom, but I have to invite him into my bedroom."

Article continues below advertisement

When they aren't getting intimate, the couple bonds over another activity.

"My idea of a special night with my husband is a good game of Scrabble. He'll often say to me S or S, and I'll say 'Scrabble' 'cause the first S means s--, and I say, 'No, Scrabble,' and I love beating him at Scrabble, and he loves beating me at Scrabble, and that's a great night," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
barbara corcoran separate rooms with her husband bill higgins
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

The pair have been married since 1988.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time the business guru has explained why they chose this unconventional dynamic.

“I’ve had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years,” she explained in an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in March. “I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally.”

He’s such a mess. He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now I sleep like a baby," Corcoran continued.

Article continues below advertisement
barbara corcoran separate rooms with her husband bill higgins
Source: MEGA

The TV star once shared that she was the one who popped the question to her husband, Bill Higgins.

Article continues below advertisement

Corcoran and Higgins, a former FBI agent and retired Navy captain, got married on Valentine’s Day in 1988. The two share son Tom, born in 1994, and daughter Kate, whom they adopted later.

Earlier this year, the TV icon spilled another secret to keeping their 36-year marriage in tact.

“You really have to take your partner as they are and not hope through the marriage they’re going to change,” she told Hello! in February. “Because they never do. You have to be satisfied! What you see is what you get.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.