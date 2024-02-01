Barbara Walters Made Joy Behar Stop Mocking Monica Lewinsky on 'The View' So She Could 'Book Her'

The former stand-up comic recounted how she used to often take digs at political figures such as George W. Bush and Bill Clinton during their presidencies. She especially gave Clinton a hard time following his highly publicized scandal with Lewinsky.

"Bill Clinton, when he did the number with Monica Lewinsky, I used to do — on this show — 'Monica's Diary' installments. Barbara put up with it," Behar told podcast host Brian Teta, referencing a recurring satirical bit she did on The View where she would speculate on the former White House intern's inner thoughts.