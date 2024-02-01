Barbara Walters Made Joy Behar Stop Mocking Monica Lewinsky on 'The View' So She Could 'Book Her'
Barbara Walters needed that interview!
On the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the "Behind the Table” podcast, Joy Behar recalled when the late journalist had her cut Monica Lewinsky jokes from The View in the ‘90s so she could secure a sit down with the public figure.
The former stand-up comic recounted how she used to often take digs at political figures such as George W. Bush and Bill Clinton during their presidencies. She especially gave Clinton a hard time following his highly publicized scandal with Lewinsky.
"Bill Clinton, when he did the number with Monica Lewinsky, I used to do — on this show — 'Monica's Diary' installments. Barbara put up with it," Behar told podcast host Brian Teta, referencing a recurring satirical bit she did on The View where she would speculate on the former White House intern's inner thoughts.
"Then, [Barbara] made me stop for a while, because she was trying to book her," the 81-year-old explained. "And then, after she booked her, I said, 'Can I go back to the Monica material?' And she said yes."
As OK! previously reported, Behar has not strayed away from talking about politicians as the years went on, as in early January, she slammed Donald Trump by vocalizing her support for Chris Christie.
As the former New Jersey governor began to repeatedly bash the ex-president, Behar noted she became "his biggest fan all of a sudden."
"He didn't realize [in 2014], when you do a roast, [every guest] on the dais is also open season, so, I did many jokes about him, but it was right after that debacle with the George Washington bridge, so I was not his friend," she told Teta on another episode of the podcast. "But, today, I'm his friend, because an enemy of my enemy is my friend."
"I [used to] have a lot of acrimony between me and Chris Christie," she explained, noting that if he keeps "attacking Trump," she doesn't have a problem with him.
The two have even exchanged numbers after Christie made a recent appearance on The View.
"He said, 'Call me anytime.' Oh my God, life is funny, isn't it?" Behar added. "When I did that roast years ago, that was brutal. I said to him, 'Don't you bully me.' He tried to take my notes away after I did several jokes on him."
During Christie’s time on the show, Behar joked, "Lately you've been so good on Trump, you're like my ex-husband now. We had issues and now we don't anymore."