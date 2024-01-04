Joy Behar Ditches Feud With Chris Christie After His Scathing Donald Trump Insults: 'An Enemy of My Enemy Is My Friend'
Joy Behar is officially ending her feud with Chris Christie.
Now that the former New Jersey governor has turned on Donald Trump, regularly slamming the embattled ex-prez in interviews and on social media, The View co-host admitted she's "his biggest fan all of a sudden."
"He didn't realize [in 2014], when you do a roast, [every guest] on the dais is also open season, so, I did many jokes about him, but it was right after that debacle with the George Washington bridge, so I was not his friend," she told producer Brian Teta on the Wednesday installment of the "Behind the Table" podcast. "But, today, I'm his friend, because an enemy of my enemy is my friend."
"I [used to] have a lot of acrimony between me and Chris Christie," she explained, but noted as long as he keeps "attacking Trump" she doesn't have a problem with him.
Christie and Behar even exchanged phone numbers after his recent appearance on The View.
"He said, 'Call me anytime.' Oh my God, life is funny, isn't it?" Behar continued. "When I did that roast years ago, that was brutal. I said to him, 'Don't you bully me.' He tried to take my notes away after I did several jokes on him."
On the Wednesday, December 3, episode of The View, Behar praised Christie for how he's been responding to Trump's controversies throughout the 2024 election.
"Lately you've been so good on Trump, you're like my ex-husband now," she joked. "We had issues and now we don't anymore."
As OK! previously reported, Christie slammed the 77-year-old for his recent concerning remarks about immigrants and dictators.
"He’s becoming crazier. And now he’s citing Vladimir Putin as a character witness, a guy who is a murderous thug all around the world," the 61-year-old politician said. "He’s disgusting. And what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world."
In a separate December 2023 interview, the former governor claimed Trump "acts like someone who wants to be a dictator."
Christie also alleged the controversial businessman would be a "convicted felon" by early 2024.
This comes as Trump faces 91 felony counts from four indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. He has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.