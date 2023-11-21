The View's Sunny Hostin Warns Voters If Donald Trump 'Gets Reelected, He Will Destroy This Country'

"I know the polling looks bleak, but when Donald Trump says things like, let’s stop, you know, let’s just jump to the end, just like you said, he doesn’t even know the RNC doesn’t pay for the debates. I don’t think he realizes, and only that makes sense in the mind of a Donald Trump that you could ever do that. We have we don’t even have the first primary until, caucus until January 15th in Iowa. There’s time. We have watched in the last several months how fast things change. Let’s give everyone a beat to know them," Sara Haines shared.

She added, "We have known Donald Trump since the ’80s when he was an awful real estate person, then The Apprentice, and then a really bad president. But now all we hear about is the indictments. He has the microphone. Everyone knows who he is. We need to keep putting other people forward to give them alternatives. I don’t believe that when people get polled. I read an article that said a lot of times they just vent about what makes them unhappy and it doesn’t necessarily lead to a vote in the booth. Let it play out."