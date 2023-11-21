The View's Sunny Hostin Warns Voters If Donald Trump 'Gets Reelected, He Will Destroy This Country'
Sunny Hostin sent an ominous warning to people who tuned into the Tuesday, November 21, episode of The View when she warned them about Donald Trump becoming president for the second time.
"But if he gets reelected, he will destroy this country," Hostin, 55, said while at the round table with her other co-hosts.
However, Whoopi Goldberg noted that if Trump, 77, does win in the 2024 election, then "we deserve what we get."
"Listen, if we put him back in, if we put him, if he gets back in, we deserve what we got. Because it meant that we were not loud enough, or strong enough, or that our constitution wasn’t strong enough to keep this bozo out," she declared.
"I also want to point out the fact that that is not how we work as a government. We’re not a dictatorship. You can’t say, 'Oh, it’s me,' so you can’t decide it’s you. The people have to decide it’s you. They’re not going to they’re not going to let you do that, and these are, it’s important to know that just because you want it to happen, it doesn’t happen that way. We have checks and balances, which has kept you in line," she continued.
Elsewhere in the chat, the ladies discussed how Trump wants to cancel the Republican National Committee to "save money" and "stop the steal" from happening, seemingly referring to how the 2020 election was rigged, though there is no evidence that supports this.
"I know the polling looks bleak, but when Donald Trump says things like, let’s stop, you know, let’s just jump to the end, just like you said, he doesn’t even know the RNC doesn’t pay for the debates. I don’t think he realizes, and only that makes sense in the mind of a Donald Trump that you could ever do that. We have we don’t even have the first primary until, caucus until January 15th in Iowa. There’s time. We have watched in the last several months how fast things change. Let’s give everyone a beat to know them," Sara Haines shared.
She added, "We have known Donald Trump since the ’80s when he was an awful real estate person, then The Apprentice, and then a really bad president. But now all we hear about is the indictments. He has the microphone. Everyone knows who he is. We need to keep putting other people forward to give them alternatives. I don’t believe that when people get polled. I read an article that said a lot of times they just vent about what makes them unhappy and it doesn’t necessarily lead to a vote in the booth. Let it play out."