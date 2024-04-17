Barbra Streisand Criticizes 'Broken Record' Donald Trump for 'Endlessly Repeating His Lies': 'Get a Grip!'
Barbra Streisand is not putting up with Donald Trump's nonsense!
On Wednesday, April 17, the singer, 81, lashed out at the ex-president, who is currently in the midst of his hush money trial in New York City, via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Trump is like a broken record endlessly repeating his lies, that he is the victim of a 'witch hunt,' is 'innocent,' and 'I’ve never broken the law.' Get a grip Donald! You have been indicted in four separate jurisdictions with 91 different felony charges," she declared.
This is hardly the first time the Meet the Fockers alum has criticized the businessman.
On April 13, she wrote: "Jury selection begins Monday in Trump’s first trial. His lies may finally catch up to him because it appears he personally signed his fake business records."
Trump allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election, however, he has denied any wrongdoing.
Just a few weeks ago, she also took to social media to share her feelings about Trump running for president again despite being in the middle of a few legal battles.
"Trump thinks the January 6th committee should go to jail. Here is Trump projecting again because he knows down deep that he’s the one who should go to jail," the star wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, April 4.
"Without Democrats being in charge there would be no Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans want to privatize or abolish these programs. Voters should be well aware of their intentions," the "Guilty" songstress added. "You can’t stop women wanting control over their own bodies. Some women don’t even know they’re pregnant until ten to twelve weeks. The GOP will feel this at the ballot box in November."
Streisand's post came after Trump linked an article from a website which claimed the “January 6 committee withheld crucial evidence from the public.” The article also claimed Representative Liz Cheney interviewed the Secret Service agent whose testimony was just released as part of the report.
“[Cheney] should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Trump wrote, to which Cheney fired back: “Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”