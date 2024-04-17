Barbra Streisand Criticizes 'Broken Record' Donald Trump for 'Endlessly Repeating His Lies': 'Get a Grip!'

Barbra Streisand is not putting up with Donald Trump's nonsense!

On Wednesday, April 17, the singer, 81, lashed out at the ex-president, who is currently in the midst of his hush money trial in New York City, via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Trump is like a broken record endlessly repeating his lies, that he is the victim of a 'witch hunt,' is 'innocent,' and 'I’ve never broken the law.' Get a grip Donald! You have been indicted in four separate jurisdictions with 91 different felony charges," she declared.