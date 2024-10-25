Barron Trump, 18, Is 'Very Involved' in Helping Dad Donald Choose Podcast Appearances
Donald Trump has turned to the younger generations as he fights to win the 2024 election.
According to the former president's senior advisor, Jason Miller, Barron Trump, 18, has played a key role in helping his dad choose the best podcasts to appear on throughout his campaign.
"Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," Miller told Politico’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast.
"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man," he added. "Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
Although Miller clarified other staffers also help with podcast interview suggestions, sometimes it may be better to get recommendations from someone "the president has a relationship with."
"So it comes from both different directions, but it’s really turned out to be something that I think has worked to our advantage," he concluded.
- Donald Trump Doesn't Think Son Barron Has 'Had a Girlfriend Yet' But Insists the 18-Year-Old 'Doesn't Mind Being Alone'
- 'She's Livid': Melania Trump Could Divorce Donald Trump for Using Son Barron in Political Post, Source Claims
- Daddy Issues — Donald Trump 'Hasn't Got Time' For Son Barron, Top Shrink Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Barron graduated from high school in May and has just started his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
His mother, Melania, said he's been "enjoying his college days" and hopes he will have a "great experience" despite his life being "very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."
She also added that she doesn't consider herself an "empty-nester" since he's still at home with her.
"It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she added. "I'm very proud of what he grew up to [be]. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."
Meanwhile, his father said he's "doing really well," but added he doesn't think his son has sparked a college romance yet.
"He’s a good looking guy. He’s very smart. He’s a good student, and all that. He goes to a great school ... He’s a very nice guy. You see that," Donald said. "I’m not sure he’s — I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. I don’t think so. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people."
As OK! reported earlier this year, Barron was also chosen to serve as an at-large delegate for Florida at the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, Melania's office released a statement revealing he'd declined the offer.