Barron Trump, 18, Is 'a Lot Smarter Than Everybody' on Kamala Harris' Campaign After Playing Role in Dad Donald's Election Win, Former Democrat Megadonor Claims
Former Democrat megadonor John Morgan suggested that Barron Trump urging dad Donald to make several major podcast appearances helped him win the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.
As the president-elect, 78, traveled the United States to attend campaign rallies in key swing states, he also made the time to sit down with hosts Joe Rogan and Theo Von — lengthy interviews which currently have more than 67 million views combined on YouTube.
"It turns out that Baron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, you need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan," Morgan said of the 18-year-old during a November 27 interview with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News.
"He [Trump] was three hours late to a rally because he was doing Joe Rogan, because that was so important," he added. "So, Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris [team]. If I'm running, I'm going on Joe Rogan, I'm living on Fox. That's how you change minds."
Morgan claimed Harris "played hide the ball" by choosing not to do as many high-profile interviews and "lost badly" because of it.
Elsewhere in their chat, he also criticized Trump's political opponent for allegedly imitating former President Barack Obama at her campaign events.
"[Harris] thinks she's Obama. She goes to Hawaii since Obama goes to Hawaii. She started talking like Obama," he continued. "She is not Barack Obama."
As OK! previously reported, the president-elect's senior advisor Jason Miller confirmed Barron had been "very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do."
"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man," he noted. "Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
Lara Trump also praised her nephew for his role in Donald winning the White House.
"He's like the sleeper. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally," she revealed earlier this month. "There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, ‘Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes.'"