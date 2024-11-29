Barron Trump, 18, Is 'a Lot Smarter Than Everybody' on Kamala Harris' Campaign After Playing Role in Dad Donald's Election Win, Former Democrat Megadonor Claims

Former Democrat megadonor John Morgan suggested that Barron Trump urging dad Donald to make several major podcast appearances helped him win the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the president-elect, 78, traveled the United States to attend campaign rallies in key swing states, he also made the time to sit down with hosts Joe Rogan and Theo Von — lengthy interviews which currently have more than 67 million views combined on YouTube.