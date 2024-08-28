Still Together? Barry Keoghan Comments on Post About Sabrina Carpenter Amid Split Rumors
Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter still dating?
On Tuesday, August 28, the Saltburn star, 31, left a comment on an Instagram post about the “Espresso” singer, 25, amid rumors the couple has broken up.
“Can I have one?” the actor penned on a Bratz post advertising their Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega dolls — which are based on the blonde beauty’s new music video for her song “Taste.”
In response to Keoghan’s remark, many shared their thoughts on the status of the duo’s romance.
“He’s commenting bc he wants her back but they’re on and off,” one user claimed, while another joked, “Oh he’s down baaaad.”
“He got tired of the breakup allegations 😭,” a third person shared.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently alleged the pair had “definitely broken up.”
The insider shared that “arguing” between them caused the split, however, there's still “a chance they will get back together eventually.”
Though it is unclear if the celebs are still together, fans have speculated Carpenter’s song “Bed Chem,” which dropped on August 23, references the first time they met.
“Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” the actress sings, seemingly referring to Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. “I was in a sheer dress the day we met.”
In red carpet photos from the event, Carpenter is notably wearing a see-through black gown, while Keoghan sported a white coat.
In addition to Carpenter’s album supposedly discussing her romance with Keoghan, fans alleged she also sings about a love triangle between Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello.
Carpenter and Mendes were first romantically linked in 2023 after being seen on a date together. Just a few months later Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello at Coachella. Reports then indicated the duo, who originally dated from 2019-2021, had gotten back together. The rekindled romance was short-lived, as Mendes, 26, and Cabello, 27, called it quits a few weeks later.
Many suspected the song “Taste,” reflects the situation between the three stars.
“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too,” the lyrics said.
Additionally, her song “Coincidence” says: “Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence.”