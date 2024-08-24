OK Magazine
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are 'Definitely Broken Up' After Split Rumors Swirl

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.
Source: MEGA

According to a source, the couple split after recently 'arguing.'

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Looks like Barry Keoghan won't be making Sabrina Carpenter "Juno."

According to an insider, the "Espresso" singer and the Saltburn star are “definitely broken up” amid rumors the duo had called their romance quits.

sabrina carpenter barry keoghan definitely broken up split rumors
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter had Barry Keoghan star in her 'Please Please Please' music video.

The source revealed that the recent “arguing” between the duo — who met at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris in September — led them to take a break.

Despite the split, the confidante noted, “there’s a chance they will get back together eventually.”

While the couple may not be together anymore, fans have been speculating the blonde beauty’s new song “Bed Chem” references the first time they met.

“Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” Carpenter sings in her tune, which dropped on Friday, August 23.

sabrina carpenter barry keoghan definitely broken up split rumors
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly called it quits after being first romantically linked in late 2023.

In addition to her new songs allegedly referencing her romance with Keoghan, fans have speculated that some of the tracks refer to a love triangle between Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello.

Carpenter, 25, and Mendes, 26, reportedly had a romance in early 2023 after being spotted together on a date. However, just a few months later, Mendes was caught kissing Cabello, 27, at Coachella. Shortly after, the former lovers — who originally dated from 2019-2021 —reportedly got back together, though they broke up a second time a few months later.

sabrina carpenter barry keoghan definitely broken up split rumors
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first met at Givenchy's spring/summer 2024 show in September.

The situation between the trio seemed to be hinted at in Carpenter’s latest record, Short n’ Sweet.

In the song “Taste,” she sings, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”

Sabrina Carpenter
sabrina carpenter barry keoghan definitely broken up split rumors
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan attended the 2024 Met Gala together.

Meanwhile on the track “Coincidence” she says, “Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence.”

In response to the shady lyrics, fans of Carpenter praised her for sharing the lore.

Source: OK!
“IM SO SORRY BUT SABRINA CARPENTER ATE SHAWN AND CAMILA UPPPPPPPPPPP OMGGGG,” one individual exclaimed, while another quipped, “You're telling me Sabrina Carpenter wrote this many lyrics about former Vine star and 'Magcon' boy Shawn Mendes?!”

A third user shared, “Screaming at how many times Sabrina Carpenter calls Shawn Mendes stupid on this album.”

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source.

