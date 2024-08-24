Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are 'Definitely Broken Up' After Split Rumors Swirl
Looks like Barry Keoghan won't be making Sabrina Carpenter "Juno."
According to an insider, the "Espresso" singer and the Saltburn star are “definitely broken up” amid rumors the duo had called their romance quits.
The source revealed that the recent “arguing” between the duo — who met at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris in September — led them to take a break.
Despite the split, the confidante noted, “there’s a chance they will get back together eventually.”
While the couple may not be together anymore, fans have been speculating the blonde beauty’s new song “Bed Chem” references the first time they met.
“Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” Carpenter sings in her tune, which dropped on Friday, August 23.
In addition to her new songs allegedly referencing her romance with Keoghan, fans have speculated that some of the tracks refer to a love triangle between Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello.
Carpenter, 25, and Mendes, 26, reportedly had a romance in early 2023 after being spotted together on a date. However, just a few months later, Mendes was caught kissing Cabello, 27, at Coachella. Shortly after, the former lovers — who originally dated from 2019-2021 —reportedly got back together, though they broke up a second time a few months later.
The situation between the trio seemed to be hinted at in Carpenter’s latest record, Short n’ Sweet.
In the song “Taste,” she sings, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too.”
Meanwhile on the track “Coincidence” she says, “Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence.”
In response to the shady lyrics, fans of Carpenter praised her for sharing the lore.
“IM SO SORRY BUT SABRINA CARPENTER ATE SHAWN AND CAMILA UPPPPPPPPPPP OMGGGG,” one individual exclaimed, while another quipped, “You're telling me Sabrina Carpenter wrote this many lyrics about former Vine star and 'Magcon' boy Shawn Mendes?!”
A third user shared, “Screaming at how many times Sabrina Carpenter calls Shawn Mendes stupid on this album.”
