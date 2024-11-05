Barry Keoghan Declares He Is 'Not an Absent Father' as Actor Grows 'Furious' With People 'Attacking' Him as a Dad: 'It Sickens Me'

During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, November 5, episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast," Keoghan candidly opened up to host Louis Theroux about his troubled upbringing while squashing accusations he's not involved in his toddler's life.

"If I didn't have tough skin or the strength to have, I wouldn't be sitting here," confessed the Saltburn star — who was tossed around more than 10 foster homes as a kid in Dublin before eventually being raised by his grandmother after his mom died from drug addiction when he was 12.