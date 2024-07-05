BBMAK 'Still Pinch' Themselves Over Their Successful Career: 'We've Never Changed as People'

After "Back Here" was released in August 1999 and topped the charts in North America, BBMAK — a British band consisting of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally — became a successful boy band.

To this day, the boys are still together, despite splitting in 2003, and couldn't be happier to still have loyal fans who have stuck with them all this time.

"We pinch ourselves because if you would have told us that we'd still be doing this 25 years later, I don't know if I would have believed it," Burns, who, alongside Barry and McNally, has teamed up with Bumble Bee Tuna to recreate their summer of 2000 hit "Back Here" as "Snack Here" featuring the line-up of Bumble Bee products, exclusively tells OK!.

"At that time, we were living for that moment. We we were doing whatever we could. It didn't feel like 15 years being apart. It felt a lot quicker than that. So we're making use of our time the best we can now," McNally adds of their split.