BBMAK 'Still Pinch' Themselves Over Their Successful Career: 'We've Never Changed as People'
After "Back Here" was released in August 1999 and topped the charts in North America, BBMAK — a British band consisting of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally — became a successful boy band.
To this day, the boys are still together, despite splitting in 2003, and couldn't be happier to still have loyal fans who have stuck with them all this time.
"We pinch ourselves because if you would have told us that we'd still be doing this 25 years later, I don't know if I would have believed it," Burns, who, alongside Barry and McNally, has teamed up with Bumble Bee Tuna to recreate their summer of 2000 hit "Back Here" as "Snack Here" featuring the line-up of Bumble Bee products, exclusively tells OK!.
"At that time, we were living for that moment. We we were doing whatever we could. It didn't feel like 15 years being apart. It felt a lot quicker than that. So we're making use of our time the best we can now," McNally adds of their split.
When the band released their debut album, Sooner or Later, for an American release in 2000, the album charted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 chart, with "Back Here" becoming a top 20 hit. From there, they released their second album and shot to fame.
"I think we've just been true to ourselves from day one. We've had that dream of wanting to get to a good level, which we worked hard to get to," Barry explains. "We've never changed as people. We've always got on really well and had that vision of making it in the industry, and we're doing it again now! We're still selling our concerts. It's craziness and still a pinch-me moment. If you would have told us back then, 'Hey guys, in 25-30 years, you'll still be doing this and performing these songs,' we wouldn't have believed you.' It's great."
The trio also reflected on how far they've come and what it was like to suddenly be thrust into the spotlight at such a young age.
"Going from just us three guys with no manager, nothing, just a dream and some music and this passion — we walked the streets of London with guitars, and then went on to sell millions of albums and make it in America and have huge success in America — that was huge for us," Burns shares. "At the time, I didn't realize how amazing that was. We appreciate what it took for us to do that and what kind of mindset we had at the time — nothing would stop us, and we did it."
"I'm so proud of the three of us still to this day. At the time, 'Back Here' was on the charts in the U.S., and I think we were the only British act in the Hot 100. There was no other British act. We were representing the U.K., and I'm very proud of that," Burns adds. "'Back Here' was the most performed song by an English artist in America, so that was a big moment for us three. I'm proud of the impact we had in the States and then for us to be able to do what we're doing now. We wouldn't have been able to do what we're doing now if we didn't make a big impression on America back in the day."
These days, the singers are back on the road, as they're part of The Pop 2000 Tour — hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and featuring BBMak, O-Town, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera.
"It's been a lot of fun. It's great to catch up with the guys after all this time because we were playing shows with LFO and O-Town back in the day, so getting back on this tour 25 years later has been a blast. It's been nice hearing all the songs again and seeing all the old fans again. We're enjoying it more now, I'd say," Burns notes. "Back then it was a whirlwind — it was here, there, everywhere, and now we're really appreciative of having this opportunity to get back out there and playing music. We all hang out and have fun, and that's the most important thing for us. We love music. It's like a big family; we're all hanging out backstage and having a great time."
In addition to touring, BBMAK is "working on new music," Burns says. "We've got another single coming out in about the next month or so. We're going to keep steadily trickling stuff out and keep touring. We're enjoying every minute of it!"
Part of being on the road includes relying on their favorite foods — specifically Bumble Bee Tuna, which announced a new campaign with BBMAK, bringing together the band as they re-record one of their hit songs that's all about tuna!
"They sent it to us, got in touch a few months ago and sent us a storyboard and the concept and what they wanted to do with 'Back Here.' We were like, 'This is brilliant! This is so funny. It was genius.' We were like, 'We have to do it.' It's a great brand, and we love tuna fish," Burns says.
"It's a protein source that it's in my daily routine. I go to the gym and try my best to eat healthy, so that was always an option of a protein source, and I've always incorporated it into my diet, so this fits perfect for me, especially on the road," McNally adds. "When you're really busy and going from place to place, it's a perfect opportunity for me to get the right kind of protein balancing with the diet."
"When we did the commercial, we tried the pouch, and they're great!" Burns notes, adding that they love the Applewood Smoke Seasoned Tuna Pouch and the Lemon & Pepper Seasoned Tuna Pouch. "Now, when we do shows backstage, we replaced protein bars with Bumble Bee Tuna. There's 17 grams of protein in each packet, so we use these now. They're great!"
Sing along with the “Snack Meal, Baby” campaign on the Bumble Bee social media accounts at @bumblebeefoods (Instagram and TikTok). Visit BumbleBee.com for more information on products, and where to purchase near you.