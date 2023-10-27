Kelly Clarkson 'Limited Her Sugar and Carb Intake' in Order to Lose Weight Quickly: 'She Feels Amazing'
Kelly Clarkson's secret to shedding pounds has been revealed!
The 41-year-old has recently received praise for her impressive weight-loss transformation, though some social media users were certain it was done with the help of Ozempic or other similar weight loss enhancing drugs celebrities have grown to love.
"But she’s not," a source claimed to a news publication before detailing Clarkson has instead changed her diet and been focusing on fitness.
"She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine," the insider explained of the "Stronger" singer's weight-loss regimen.
The confidante continued: "She's lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing."
Back in July, Clarkson had reportedly reached a 15-pound mark in her weight-loss journey, though she still had 35 more to go in order to reach her goal by the end of the year, as OK! previously reported.
"[Clarkson is] finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," a separate source informed RadarOnline.com at the time. "She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein."
Clarkson initially revealed she'd lost an estimated 37 pounds back in 2018, when she admitted following a "lectin-free" diet from Dr. Steven Gundry's book The Plant Paradox helped her lose the weight.
However, the "Since U Been Gone" vocalist's bitter divorce battle from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock caused her to put back on some pounds.
"Kelly, like many people, can be an emotional eater, so she gained weight during the divorce," the source confessed of Clarkson — who filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2024, though their divorce wasn't finalized until March 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Eventually, Clarkson "dropped the weight quickly, but she did it in a healthy way," the insider noted.
When discussing her health in 2018, Clarkson seemed to explain why her weight frequently fluctuates during a chat with Hoda Kotb on an episode of TODAY in June of that year.
"I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006," Clarkson explained to Kotb. "I read this book, it's called The Plant Paradox, and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me."
Nearly one year later, Clarkson took to X (formerly named Twitter) clapping back at critics claiming she was lying about her weight-loss journey.
"Fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills for weight loss or doing weird fad diets," she snapped at her haters. "I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."
In Touch spoke to a source about Clarkson's weight-loss secrets.