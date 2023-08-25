Beauty Couch Dies: Instagram Roller Skating Influencer Was 22, Body Found Near Burned-Out Vehicle
Beauty Couch is confirmed dead at 22-years-old.
The roller skating influencer's body was discovered near a burning vehicle in Austell, Georgia, according to a police statement released on Thursday, August 24.
The local fire department received a call regarding a brush fire on Wednesday, August 23, and rushed to the scene to find the flaming car. However, they not did immediately discover the social media star's body.
Police later confirmed the flame-wrecked vehicle was the same one that Couch "most commonly drove." Her family also told cops that the late 22-year-old — who had garnered around 147,000 followers on Instagram — hadn't been seen or heard from since the day prior.
"Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line," the police statement read. "Foul play is suspected."
The influencer's mother, Kimberly, was left heartbroken by the loss of her daughter, who she described as "sweet" and a "friend to everybody."
"They burned my baby's car up. They burned her car up," she said. "They treated her like she was a dog. I don't like that."
At the time of her passing, the 22-year-old had been living with her adopted mother, but Kimberly didn't understand why her other family members didn't tell her that the young woman hadn't been heard from for an entire day before her body was found.
"She should have called me and let me know that she hadn't seen my baby in 24 hours," she lamented. "She should have let me know. We both could have gone to find my baby."
Kimberly claimed that whoever had allegedly been involved in her daughter's death "took a part of my life" and "took a part of my heart" with the brutal act.
"I want them to pay for what they did to my baby," she concluded.
Fox5 reported photos from the scene where the influencer's body was found.