JonBenét Ramsey's Father 'Won't Stop Trying' to Catch His Daughter's Killer 'Until His Last Breath'
John Ramsey, 79, is determined to solve the case of his daughter's tragic murder — even if it takes the rest of his life.
More than 25 years after 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her parents' Colorado home, John is still desperately holding onto hope that his slain child's killer will be brought to justice.
"He believes that with new breakthroughs in technology, the case could be solved," a source spilled to an outlet. "He won’t stop trying until his last breath."
The source also revealed that the still-grieving father "surrounds himself with JonBenét’s things" because they still "give him small comfort" so many years later.
JonBenét's murder has gone down in history as one of the most famous, unsolved, true crime stories in the United States. Over the years, John has repeatedly expressed hopes that the person responsible for his child's death will be found through DNA testing technology that did not exist when she was killed in 1996, but there hasn't been immediate progress on identifying new suspects in the case.
"We’ve pushed and pushed Boulder police with no success. I am 78 now and realize that time for answers is running out," John wrote in a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis that was published earlier this year. "The murder of my daughter can never be undone. There will never be peace or closure, but there can and should be justice."
This is far from the first time John has criticized Boulder police officers for allegedly not doing enough to try to solve the horrific crime.
"They made their decision on who was guilty on day one ... well before they even got crime scene evidence," he claimed in a past interview. "And I think they just said, 'Well, it's always the parents.' That was the whole strategy to solve the case. It wasn't to look at it openly."
John argued that he wasn't "asking the government to do anything that they shouldn’t be doing" in a separate 2022 interview. "Just do your job, and do it as best it can be done. With today’s modern technology."
