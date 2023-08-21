Sandra Bullock May Spread Bryan Randall's Ashes in the Bahamas, Claims Source: 'This Place Was So Special to Them'
Though Bryan Randall's death has been difficult for his longtime love Sandra Bullock to deal with, an insider claimed she's moving forward and making preparations to bid her final farewell.
According to the source, the actress may scatter the photographer's ashes at the Three Bees in the Bahamas, a place that "was just so special to them both."
"They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves," an insider told a news outlet of the locale. "It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends."
"They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him," the source added.
The insider also alleged Bullock and Randall had an unofficial wedding of sorts at the resort in December 2017.
"Sandra didn't want to get married after her experience of getting divorced from Jesse James back in 2010. But she and Bryan really wanted to have something for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them it was a forever thing," the confidante shared, noting her kids, Louis and Laila, began calling Randall their dad after they swapped vows.
Though some believed the two endured relationship woes toward the end of Randall's life, a source clarified they were simply staying private due to his secret battle with ALS, the diseased that ultimately took his life.
"Sandra kept Bryan hidden away in the back of the house. It's so big that you could conceal what was going on with him, but towards the end she really didn't let people into the home beyond the doctors and nurses who were looking after him," one source spilled.
"It was quite convenient for them to have these rumors that they'd broken up because it helped conceal what was really going on," they added. "It was easier to let people assume they hadn't seen him because they were no longer together."
As OK! reported Randall died on August 5 at age 57.
Daily Mail reported on Bullock's plans for the ashes and their 2017 ceremony.