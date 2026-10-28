Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves in Pink Bra and Pajamas for Sultry Scenic Photos: 'Hot Girl Summer Isn't a Season — It's a Mindset'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Bebe Rexha is soaking up the sunshine in style.
The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer, 37, showed off her figure in a pink lace bra and leopard-print pajamas while posing for a series of sultry Instagram photos overlooking the ocean.
Rexha shared the sun-drenched snaps with her followers, giving fans a glimpse of her revealing outfit and the breathtaking coastal views surrounding her.
Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Figure in Pink Lace Bra
Rexha put her curves on display in a pink lace bra, which she paired with an open leopard-print pajama shirt and matching shorts.
The singer accessorized with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, keeping her look relaxed but glamorous.
Her short blonde hair was styled in tousled waves, giving the outfit an effortless, beachy feel.
In one photo, Rexha leaned against a balcony railing with the sparkling blue ocean stretching out behind her.
Another snap showed the star tilting her head back toward the sunshine while posing in front of the scenic coastline.
The photos also captured palm trees, sandy beaches and distant mountains, creating a picturesque backdrop for her impromptu photoshoot.
Bebe Rexha Poses on Bed in Leopard-Print Pajamas
Rexha kicked off her Instagram carousel with a sultry shot of herself lying across a white bed in her leopard-print ensemble.
Another photo captured Rexha standing outside on the balcony, framed by the open doors of her room.
She kept her caption simple, posting only a sun emoji.
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Fans Praise Bebe Rexha's Stunning Photos
Rexha's followers were quick to shower her with compliments.
"To quote Captain Phoebus, 'What a woman!'" one fan wrote.
"Such a vibe," a second person added with a fire emoji.
Others praised the singer's glowing appearance.
"Our ray of sunshine!" one follower gushed.
"The brightest ray of sunshine!" another wrote with a sun and pink heart emoji, while an additional fan penned. "So pretty like the sun."
The comments section continued to fill with fire emojis, hearts and messages celebrating Rexha's confidence.
Bebe Rexha Embraces Her 'Hot Girl Summer' Mindset
The singer ended her Instagram carousel with a quote that summed up the mood of her sun-soaked photos.
"Hot girl summer isn't a season — it's a mindset," the final slide read.
The message appeared against a black background decorated with leopard-print accents, matching the animal-print outfit featured throughout her post.
Rexha has previously been outspoken about body confidence and the pressure women face to meet unrealistic beauty standards, and her latest Instagram update appeared to embrace the same carefree attitude.