PHOTOS Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves in Pink Bra and Pajamas for Sultry Scenic Photos: 'Hot Girl Summer Isn't a Season — It's a Mindset' Source: MEGA, @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM Bebe Rexha posed across a white bed in leopard-print pajamas while enjoying a sun-filled oceanfront getaway. Taylor Camp Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is soaking up the sunshine in style. The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer, 37, showed off her figure in a pink lace bra and leopard-print pajamas while posing for a series of sultry Instagram photos overlooking the ocean. Rexha shared the sun-drenched snaps with her followers, giving fans a glimpse of her revealing outfit and the breathtaking coastal views surrounding her.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Figure in Pink Lace Bra

Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM The singer showed off her pink lace bra beneath an open animal-print pajama shirt while posing on a balcony.

Rexha put her curves on display in a pink lace bra, which she paired with an open leopard-print pajama shirt and matching shorts. The singer accessorized with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, keeping her look relaxed but glamorous. Her short blonde hair was styled in tousled waves, giving the outfit an effortless, beachy feel. In one photo, Rexha leaned against a balcony railing with the sparkling blue ocean stretching out behind her. Another snap showed the star tilting her head back toward the sunshine while posing in front of the scenic coastline. The photos also captured palm trees, sandy beaches and distant mountains, creating a picturesque backdrop for her impromptu photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha Poses on Bed in Leopard-Print Pajamas

Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM Bebe Rexha tilted her head toward the sunshine as she took in the sweeping coastal views.

Rexha kicked off her Instagram carousel with a sultry shot of herself lying across a white bed in her leopard-print ensemble. Another photo captured Rexha standing outside on the balcony, framed by the open doors of her room. She kept her caption simple, posting only a sun emoji.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praise Bebe Rexha's Stunning Photos

Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM The blonde beauty posed outside her room, which featured floor to ceiling doors opening onto a waterfront balcony.

Rexha's followers were quick to shower her with compliments. "To quote Captain Phoebus, 'What a woman!'" one fan wrote. "Such a vibe," a second person added with a fire emoji. Others praised the singer's glowing appearance. "Our ray of sunshine!" one follower gushed. "The brightest ray of sunshine!" another wrote with a sun and pink heart emoji, while an additional fan penned. "So pretty like the sun." The comments section continued to fill with fire emojis, hearts and messages celebrating Rexha's confidence.

Bebe Rexha Embraces Her 'Hot Girl Summer' Mindset

Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM Bebe Rexha ended her Instagram carousel with a quote declaring that 'hot girl summer' is a mindset, not a season.