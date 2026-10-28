or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > bebe rexha
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves in Pink Bra and Pajamas for Sultry Scenic Photos: 'Hot Girl Summer Isn't a Season — It's a Mindset'

Image of Bebe Rexha
Source: MEGA, @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Bebe Rexha posed across a white bed in leopard-print pajamas while enjoying a sun-filled oceanfront getaway.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is soaking up the sunshine in style.

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer, 37, showed off her figure in a pink lace bra and leopard-print pajamas while posing for a series of sultry Instagram photos overlooking the ocean.

Rexha shared the sun-drenched snaps with her followers, giving fans a glimpse of her revealing outfit and the breathtaking coastal views surrounding her.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Figure in Pink Lace Bra

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The singer showed off her pink lace bra beneath an open animal-print pajama shirt while posing on a balcony.
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

The singer showed off her pink lace bra beneath an open animal-print pajama shirt while posing on a balcony.

Rexha put her curves on display in a pink lace bra, which she paired with an open leopard-print pajama shirt and matching shorts.

The singer accessorized with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, keeping her look relaxed but glamorous.

Her short blonde hair was styled in tousled waves, giving the outfit an effortless, beachy feel.

In one photo, Rexha leaned against a balcony railing with the sparkling blue ocean stretching out behind her.

Another snap showed the star tilting her head back toward the sunshine while posing in front of the scenic coastline.

The photos also captured palm trees, sandy beaches and distant mountains, creating a picturesque backdrop for her impromptu photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha Poses on Bed in Leopard-Print Pajamas

Image of Bebe Rexha tilted her head toward the sunshine as she took in the sweeping coastal views.
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Bebe Rexha tilted her head toward the sunshine as she took in the sweeping coastal views.

Rexha kicked off her Instagram carousel with a sultry shot of herself lying across a white bed in her leopard-print ensemble.

Another photo captured Rexha standing outside on the balcony, framed by the open doors of her room.

She kept her caption simple, posting only a sun emoji.

MORE ON:
bebe rexha

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praise Bebe Rexha's Stunning Photos

Image of The blonde beauty posed outside her room, which featured floor to ceiling doors opening onto a waterfront balcony.
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

The blonde beauty posed outside her room, which featured floor to ceiling doors opening onto a waterfront balcony.

Rexha's followers were quick to shower her with compliments.

"To quote Captain Phoebus, 'What a woman!'" one fan wrote.

"Such a vibe," a second person added with a fire emoji.

Others praised the singer's glowing appearance.

"Our ray of sunshine!" one follower gushed.

"The brightest ray of sunshine!" another wrote with a sun and pink heart emoji, while an additional fan penned. "So pretty like the sun."

The comments section continued to fill with fire emojis, hearts and messages celebrating Rexha's confidence.

Bebe Rexha Embraces Her 'Hot Girl Summer' Mindset

Image of Bebe Rexha ended her Instagram carousel with a quote declaring that 'hot girl summer' is a mindset, not a season.
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Bebe Rexha ended her Instagram carousel with a quote declaring that 'hot girl summer' is a mindset, not a season.

The singer ended her Instagram carousel with a quote that summed up the mood of her sun-soaked photos.

"Hot girl summer isn't a season — it's a mindset," the final slide read.

The message appeared against a black background decorated with leopard-print accents, matching the animal-print outfit featured throughout her post.

Rexha has previously been outspoken about body confidence and the pressure women face to meet unrealistic beauty standards, and her latest Instagram update appeared to embrace the same carefree attitude.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.