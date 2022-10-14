Behati Prinsloo Flips Off The Camera In First Social Media Post Since Husband Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo has broken her silence in the most iconic way.
The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram with a cryptic photo of her flipping off the cameras nearly one month after alleged mistresses accused her husband, Adam Levine, of cheating.
The show-stopping image hit the model's Instagram Story early Friday morning, October 14, and portrayed Prinsloo, 34, in flattering sheer black tights, denim shorts, a long-sleeve black top and red high heels.
The bombshell stuck her tongue out and shoved her middle finger at the camera to complete the moody photo.
The cryptic social media post comes shortly after a source revealed Prinsloo — who is currently pregnant with the duo's third child — decided to give Levine, 43, a shot at redemption.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," spilled the insider. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."
"He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself," the source continued of the couple — who share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.
Levine admitted to "crossing the line" after his first alleged mistress, Sumner Stroh, came forward to trigger the downward spiral of scandalous evidence and four other supposed affairs to follow.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," confessed Levine in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," continued the pop star. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."
Since his apology, Levine and his wife have continued to put up a united front and were publicly spotted spending time together as a family on numerous occasions.