Bella Hadid Highlights Sensational Figure in Skimpy Bikini During Trip to Dubai: Photos

"48 hours🌞🌅🕌," Hadid penned alongside the shots of herself lounging in her blue and white checkered two-piece at the beach, as well as shots of her attending events and hanging out with friends during her getaway.

"Smiling, shining, living her best life as she should!!" one fan penned in the comments section of the fun-filled update.

"Dubai looks perfect on u, Miss Bella Hadid," a second added while another gushed, "You are the prettiest."