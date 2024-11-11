Bella Hadid Highlights Sensational Figure in Skimpy Bikini During Trip to Dubai: Photos
Bella Hadid had the time of her life in Dubai.
The supermodel, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 10, to share numerous bikini pictures showing off her toned body during a short trip to the United Emirates.
"48 hours🌞🌅🕌," Hadid penned alongside the shots of herself lounging in her blue and white checkered two-piece at the beach, as well as shots of her attending events and hanging out with friends during her getaway.
"Smiling, shining, living her best life as she should!!" one fan penned in the comments section of the fun-filled update.
"Dubai looks perfect on u, Miss Bella Hadid," a second added while another gushed, "You are the prettiest."
While the brunette beauty's life seems picture-perfect on social media, Hadid has never shied away from the fact that she's endured intense struggles with her mental health. "One day, I woke up and just saw something on Instagram. I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey," she revealed in an interview earlier this year.
"I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark. I’m a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow," the cover girl added.
Luckily, Hadid has an excellent support system in her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, who recently admitted they have thought about taking their relationship to the next level after she moved into his "fifth wheel" trailer in Texas.
"You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here’ and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing," the rodeo star admitted during a recent interview on the "Along for the Ride" podcast.
"It was bada--," Banuelos said of Hadid fitting into his small-town environment despite being a Hollywood star. "That fifth wheel has always felt small and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that fifth wheel went from a fifth wheel to a f------ mansion. It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship."
Hadid's man could not stop gushing over what a wonderful person she is and how content they are together. "Being that consistent and that uplifting and positive and warm to everybody she meets and helping with horses and stuff like that it’s just freaking amazing," he said. "I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am."