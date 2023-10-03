OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Appears Agitated While Getting a Parking Ticket in California After Tense Conversation With Jennifer Lopez

Oct. 3 2023

This is just not Ben Affleck's week!

On Monday, October 2, the Argo actor was photographed looking irked in Santa Monica, Calif., while discovering a parking ticket attached to his luxury Mercedes after the meter expired.

Affleck rocked a pair of jeans and a dark blue sweater — as well as an irritated expression — as he returned from his errands to find the piece of paper attached to his windshield.

This was only one of many annoying situations for Affleck in the past few days. As OK! previously reported, the Boston native was seen having a tense conversation with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, while driving around Los Angeles. Despite there seeming to be trouble in paradise, a representative made it clear there was "nothing heated about their discussion."

The supposedly tense exchange between the power couple occurred days after Affleck was spotted in an intimate embrace with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

Although what happened with the former pair is unclear, the internet went wild with possible theories. "Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife, and he is embarrassed of J. Lo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Do you know how stupid this man is making her look? B. A. got J. Lo looking like a side chick," one social media user alleged.

"At this point they are rubbing this in J.Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years, Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet-up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad," another person claimed.

Despite any alleged drama, sources close to the three say Lopez brought the 13 Going on 30 star closer to the Jersey Girl actor. "The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone, and they are all making it work," an insider explained.

"Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future," the source continued of Affleck, Garner, and Lopez. "It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Affleck getting a parking ticket.

