Peacemaker Jennifer Lopez Helped Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Get to a 'Better Place' After Divorce: 'They Are All Making It Work'
Three's not a crowd when it comes to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez!
After Garner and Affleck split in 2015, the two have been co-parenting ever since, and now that the actor and Lopez are married, she has played a part in making sure the trio are on the same page, according to a source.
The insider alleged the singer, 54, helped her husband and his ex-wife get to a "better place."
“Ben is healthy,” the source continued. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”
The "Let's Get Loud" songstress and the Alias alum, 51, are "friendly" and all their children "love each other," the source noted. “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."
Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and Garner share three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the source shared.
“They all have been able to figure it out,” they continued. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
Affleck and Lopez, who broke off their engagement in 2004, reconnected and ended up getting married last year — and it seems like things are better than ever, as there is "no drama" between them, the insider said.
“Their relationship is still on fire,” the source dished. “They are really happy with each other.”
As OK! previously reported, Affleck, 51, has been spotted with Garner, 51, recently.
The two were recently caught in an intimate moment, and then in another sighting, the Gone Girl alum and the actress were seen talking on the side of the road before getting into Affleck's black Mercedes-Benz.
But it seems like everyone is on the same page — something Lopez spoke out last year.
In an interview, Lopez gushed about how Garner is “an amazing co-parent" and that they "work well together."
“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," the Grammy winner said in an interview last year of making sure their children are comfortable. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up," Lopez continued.
The insider spoke to Daily Mail.