Trouble in Paradise? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Caught in Heated Exchange After the Actor’s Recent Hangout With Ex Jennifer Garner
Are things as good as they seem? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared tense while driving around Los Angeles, Calif., as the Oscar winner was passionately speaking to Lopez — and the "On the Floor" singer looked visibly tense.
Lopez and Affleck's alleged feud began after the director was spotted with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. As OK! reported, on Tuesday, September 26, the former partners were seen spending time together in Santa Monica, Calif., but their three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11 — weren't present.
A rep for the couple told a publication there was "nothing heated about their discussion," but the outing occurred after fans attacked Garner for hanging out with the father of her children.
During Garner and Affleck's get-together, the Argo star gave his ex a ride in his Mercedes Benz, and the two were all smiles in paparazzi images. The snapshots led fans to question the status of Garner and Affleck's relationship.
"Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of J. Lo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Do you know how stupid this man is making her look? B. A. got J. Lo looking like a side chick," one critic shared on social media.
Another begged the mom-of-two to "throw him out and divorce him."
"At this point they are rubbing this in J.Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years, Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet-up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad," someone else commented.
Although people were skeptical of what was happening between Affleck and Garner, insiders previously shared that the New York native helped get the two to a "better place" after their explosive 2015 split.
Lopez has her own experience with balancing parenthood with Marc Anthony, and she's been able to build a bridge between Garner and Affleck for the sake of their offspring.
“Ben is healthy,” the source admitted. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”
“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation," the source noted. “They all have been able to figure it out. It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
