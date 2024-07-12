Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Don’t 'Hate Each Other,' Source Claims: 'They’re Just Going Through Difficult Times'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage may be unraveling, but an insider insisted the two still care for one another.
Though "they’re doing their own thing right now and living separate lives," the source said they're determined to handle things "amicably," regardless of the outcome.
"They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times," the insider explained of the stars, who are no longer living together and put their shared California mansion on the market.
A separate source noted that despite the divorce rumors, their friends are holding onto a "sliver of hope" that the two could reconcile since no paperwork has been filed.
"They are going through so much individually and as a couple," shared the source. "They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people."
Though the pair celebrated July 4th separately, they were both seen wearing their wedding rings over the holiday weekend, and the mom-of-two, 54, even wore a 'B' charm bracelet while out shopping in the Hamptons.
Split rumors have plagued the couple for a few months now, with insiders revealing that their different lifestyles were taking a toll on their nearly two-year marriage, as JLo is a workaholic and social butterfly while the dad-of-three, 51, is more of a private homebody.
Their struggles may have been what prompted the mom-of-two to cancel her This Is Me... Live tour, which was supposed to run from late June to the end of August.
- Ben Affleck Fuels Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors by Ditching His Wedding Ring Again
- Jennifer Garner Is an 'Unexpected Ally' for Jennifer Lopez Amid Marital Issues With Ben Affleck: 'She's Been Really Friendly'
- 15 Hollywood Stars Who Regretted Playing Famous Movie Roles: From Ben Affleck to Daniel Craig
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself," one insider explained. "The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."
In an apology letter to fans, Lopez explained she never would have canceled the shows unless "it was absolutely necessary."
One source told a news outlet that Lopez is "still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around" — but Affleck is allegedly over it.
"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the source spilled. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."
Since the stars blended their families when they tied the knot in 2022 — the Oscar winner has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — they want to part in a "civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids."
Us Weekly reported on Affleck and Lopez not hating each other.