Jennifer Lopez Keeps Her Ring Finger Concealed After Husband Ben Affleck Skipped Her Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Lopez continues to leave the status of her marriage a mystery after completely disregarding her and Ben Affleck's second wedding anniversary on July 16.
The Marry Me actress made sure to hide her ring finger while strolling through the Hamptons alone on Monday, July 22, just days after Affleck was noticeably absent from her Bridgerton-themed birthday bash amid rampant rumors the couple is divorcing.
During her outing around the affluent Long Island, N.Y., neighborhood, Lopez — who turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24 — wore a white oversized fluffy cardigan with large sleeves that subtly fell longer than her arm, covering a clear shot of her ring finger, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Shotgun Wedding star paired the sweater with a light pink sports bra, matching pants and her signature sunglasses.
Lopez had her hair tied into a messy bun and was all smiles while walking through the celebrity-favorite beach town.
One day prior to her solo outing, the "On the Floor" singer hosted a pre-birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons, an Italian restaurant in Bridgehampton, where she was seen overcome with emotion while taking trips down memory lane with friends and family.
While Affleck was nowhere in sight, Lopez was joined by her longtime manager, Benny Medina, and her twins, Max and Emme, 16.
The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker celebrated on Saturday too, when she threw her Bridgerton-inspired party and had guests come dressed to impress in Regency-era fashion such as fancy ballgowns, tiaras and olden suits.
As Lopez wrapped up a weekend of fun, Affleck stayed put in Los Angeles, Calif., only further fueling highly believed speculation their marriage is crumbling.
Another tell-tale sign the pair is likely headed to splitsville: Lopez switching out the "Ben" name necklace that used to hang around her neck for a "Jennifer" one.
According to a recent insider, the spouses are officially "not getting back together" but "have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now," as OK! previously reported.
"J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out," the source spilled.
This is the second time Lopez and Affleck's love story has turned sour.
Prior to tying the knot in July 2022, the A-list stars famously dated in the early 2000s, with Affleck popping the question for the first time in November 2002.
The Gone Girl actor and Lopez later called off the engagement by January 2004 before going their separate ways, marrying other people and having kids of their own.
Fast forward to July 2021, Lopez and Affleck confirmed they had rekindled their relationship, and they got engaged for the second time in April 2022.
Page Six obtained photos of Lopez hiding her ring finger in the Hamptons.