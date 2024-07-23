OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Her Ring Finger Concealed After Husband Ben Affleck Skipped Her Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors

Photo of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons without her husband, Ben Affleck.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez continues to leave the status of her marriage a mystery after completely disregarding her and Ben Affleck's second wedding anniversary on July 16.

The Marry Me actress made sure to hide her ring finger while strolling through the Hamptons alone on Monday, July 22, just days after Affleck was noticeably absent from her Bridgerton-themed birthday bash amid rampant rumors the couple is divorcing.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez hides ring finger ben affleck skips birthday divorce
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez hid her ring finger while strolling through the Hamptons on Monday, July 22.

During her outing around the affluent Long Island, N.Y., neighborhood, Lopez — who turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24 — wore a white oversized fluffy cardigan with large sleeves that subtly fell longer than her arm, covering a clear shot of her ring finger, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

The Shotgun Wedding star paired the sweater with a light pink sports bra, matching pants and her signature sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez had her hair tied into a messy bun and was all smiles while walking through the celebrity-favorite beach town.

One day prior to her solo outing, the "On the Floor" singer hosted a pre-birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons, an Italian restaurant in Bridgehampton, where she was seen overcome with emotion while taking trips down memory lane with friends and family.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez hides ring finger ben affleck skips birthday divorce
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez hosted pre-birthday festivities in the Hamptons without her husband, Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

While Affleck was nowhere in sight, Lopez was joined by her longtime manager, Benny Medina, and her twins, Max and Emme, 16.

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker celebrated on Saturday too, when she threw her Bridgerton-inspired party and had guests come dressed to impress in Regency-era fashion such as fancy ballgowns, tiaras and olden suits.

Article continues below advertisement

As Lopez wrapped up a weekend of fun, Affleck stayed put in Los Angeles, Calif., only further fueling highly believed speculation their marriage is crumbling.

Another tell-tale sign the pair is likely headed to splitsville: Lopez switching out the "Ben" name necklace that used to hang around her neck for a "Jennifer" one.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez hides ring finger ben affleck skips birthday divorce
Source: MEGA

Rumors continue to swirl about an imminent divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

According to a recent insider, the spouses are officially "not getting back together" but "have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now," as OK! previously reported.

"J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out," the source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

This is the second time Lopez and Affleck's love story has turned sour.

Prior to tying the knot in July 2022, the A-list stars famously dated in the early 2000s, with Affleck popping the question for the first time in November 2002.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez hides ring finger ben affleck skips birthday divorce
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck previously called off their first engagement in January 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

The Gone Girl actor and Lopez later called off the engagement by January 2004 before going their separate ways, marrying other people and having kids of their own.

Fast forward to July 2021, Lopez and Affleck confirmed they had rekindled their relationship, and they got engaged for the second time in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Page Six obtained photos of Lopez hiding her ring finger in the Hamptons.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.