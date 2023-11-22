Ben Affleck Holds Carton of Cigarettes While on Dad Duty in L.A. as Wife Jennifer Lopez Wishes He'd Stop Smoking
Ben Affleck doesn't seem ashamed of his smoking habits, regardless of what his wife, Jennifer Lopez, might have to say.
On Monday, November 21, the award-winning actor was caught carrying a large carton of Marlboro cigarettes while picking up his children from skateboarding outside in Los Angeles, Calif.
Without trying to hide it, Affleck held onto the hard-to-miss box of cigarettes, as he searched for something in a black backpack he had propped up against his car, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
The Gone Girl actor opted for a comfy and casual ensemble for pick-up duty, wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans that were almost exactly the same color.
In classic Ben Affleck fashion, the 51-year-old sported white Nike sneakers with blue and black accents and held onto an empty Dunkin' Donuts cup as he was greeted by his daughter Seraphina, 14, and son, Samuel, 11, both of whom the Good Will Hunting star shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in addition to their eldest daughter, Violet, 17.
Samuel looked nice for the occasion in khaki pants and a green polo, while Seraphina was dressed in full skateboarding attire — including an oversized graphic T-Shirt, khaki shorts, mix-matched blue and green socks, Adidas sneakers and padding over her knees.
Affleck's son notably had a large bandage wrapped around one of his fingers, as Seraphina looked too cool for school with streaks of red dyed into her short jet black hair.
His kids appeared to be unbothered by the case of cigarettes accompanying their dad, however, it doesn't seem his wife is as carefree about his bad habits.
Since tying the knot in July 2022, Lopez has reportedly urged Affleck to change some of his unhealthy ways — which include smoking, constant Dunkin' runs and trips to McDonalds.
The Marry Me actress' desire for her husband to quit smoking comes from a place of love and Affleck understands that, as an insider noted he "really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source spilled back in June. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," the confidante confessed, providing a glimpse inside Affleck and Lopez's lavish lifestyle.
