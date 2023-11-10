Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted Having a Friendly Conversation in Santa Monica After Tense Few Meetups — Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are continuing their friendly co-parenting dynamic.
On Thursday, November 9, the former couple was seen smiling and chatting while walking together in Santa Monica, Calif., after several tense outings in the past few weeks.
Affleck, 51 — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11, with Garner — wore a pair of khakis, a navy blue T-shirt and a blue puffer coat as he strolled with the Alias star, 51, who looked casual in jeans, a black puffer and dark sunglasses.
The friendly outing comes as insiders close to the Boston native and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 54, have claimed that his strong relationship with Garner has put some pressure on their marriage only one year after they said "I do."
"The honeymoon phase is over," the source spilled about Affleck and the "Get Right" singer. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
"Ben and Jen are extremely close," the insider added. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
Rumors ran rampant in September when the 13 Going on 30 star and the God Will Hunting actor were spotted sharing an intimate hug in a car in Los Angeles, leading some to believe their amicable co-parenting relationship was closer than anyone thought.
"He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle," the source added.
"Ben's reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line," the insider continued of the exes. "Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through."
However, this has not soothed Lopez's fears at all. "The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the source said. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."