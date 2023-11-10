Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted Having a Friendly Conversation in Santa Monica After Tense Few Meetups — Photos

Affleck, 51 — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11, with Garner — wore a pair of khakis, a navy blue T-shirt and a blue puffer coat as he strolled with the Alias star, 51, who looked casual in jeans, a black puffer and dark sunglasses.

The friendly outing comes as insiders close to the Boston native and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 54, have claimed that his strong relationship with Garner has put some pressure on their marriage only one year after they said "I do."