Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Look Tense While Getting McDonald's for the Third Time This Week: Photos

On Friday, October 13, the actor was seen behind the wheel of his black SUV as he pulled up to the window. The Boston native donned a beige coat, while his wife, 53, appeared to be dressed down in a sweater with minimal makeup and her hair slicked back and tied up.

Though the singer was seen eating alongside the Oscar winner, 51, on a recent run to the fast food joint, she wasn't seen munching on anything this time around. However, Affleck was spotted having a burger or some type of sandwich.