Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Look Tense While Getting McDonald's for the Third Time This Week: Photos
McLovin' it? Not so much!
Though Jennifer Lopez is known for keeping a strict, clean diet, she has reportedly accompanied husband Ben Affleck to the McDonald's drive-thru window three times just this week.
On Friday, October 13, the actor was seen behind the wheel of his black SUV as he pulled up to the window. The Boston native donned a beige coat, while his wife, 53, appeared to be dressed down in a sweater with minimal makeup and her hair slicked back and tied up.
Though the singer was seen eating alongside the Oscar winner, 51, on a recent run to the fast food joint, she wasn't seen munching on anything this time around. However, Affleck was spotted having a burger or some type of sandwich.
The dad-of-three had a bit of a stressed look on his face, which may be due to the pair's rumored rough patch.
As OK! reported, Lopez has been trying to curb her husband's love for fast food, but more notably, an insider claimed their romance has been tense ever since Affleck was seen embracing ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a car during what appeared to be an intimate moment between the co-parents.
The viral photo of the former spouses allegedly caused an argument between Affleck and the triple threat.
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," an insider spilled. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."
"Rumor has it that J.Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the insider continued. "She even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them."
According to the source, the Maid in Manhattan actress "has been on the receiving end of" Lopez's wrath, as she "rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened."
"J.Lo has demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead," the insider stated, adding that the "Get Right" crooner "screamed" at the Argo director, "She's your ex-wife for a reason!"
Another insider claimed, "Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line."
"He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J.Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle,” the source spilled.
Nonetheless, Affleck brushed off the incident, insisting to "J.Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through."