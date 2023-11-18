Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Host Las Vegas Gambling Tournament After Actress Urges Her Hubby to Drop His Bad Habits
Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have the winning hand?
On Friday, November 17, the famous couple hosted a gambling tournament in Las Vegas to raise money for the actor’s non-profit, Eastern Congo Initiative, which he founded in 2009.
The organization’s mission states: “We support the Congolese people as they build health, freedom and prosperity for life. Along the way, we’re transforming humanitarian aid for good.” The fun filled fundraiser marked the beginning of Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
The “On the Floor” singer and the Good Will Hunting star stunned at the high-profile event as they showed off their glamourous looks on the red carpet.
While at Lavo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Lopez, 54, strutted in a gorgeous silver and black cut out dress, which hugged her curves. Affleck, 51, looked dapper in a blue three-piece suit and black dress shoes.
The actress uploaded a photo of her beautiful ensemble to Instagram and fans couldn’t help but gush over her in the comments section.
“Favorite look of all time😮😍🔥,” one user said, while another wrote, “GORGEOUS QUEEN!! Leaving half the fandom breathless 😮💨❤️🔥.”
“I’m literally SPEECHLESS 🤩,” a third penned.
Along with the iconic couple, who tied the knot in 2022, many A-listers were spotted at the exciting charity party.
The star-studded guest list included, Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, James Marsden, Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire and Cara Delevingne.
As OK! previously reported, the big night in Sin City came after Affleck was spotted smoking a cigarette despite Lopez’s efforts to try to keep her hubby from continuing his unhealthy habits.
Just hours before the poker tournament, The Town alum was seen puffing on a cig as he drove around Los Angeles with Lopez and son Samuel Affleck in the car.
Although an insider claimed the brunette beauty wants Ben to quit smoking, the trio appeared to be all smiles as the cruised the streets.
While Jennifer is known for her strict diet and dedication to her physique, the father-of-three usually opts for meals of McDonald or Dunkin’, however, since the two said “I do,” J.Lo has been trying to help him live healthier.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," a source said of the couple’s home.
"Lots of water. No soda," they shared. "Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the insider spilled. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
Despite his many bad habits, the source claimed Ben "really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."
People reported on Ben's fundraiser.