Jennifer Garner and Kids Smile During L.A. Outing as Rumors Swirl About Her Contentious Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner is brushing off the drama.

Though an insider claimed the actress' bond with ex-husband Ben Affleck is irritating his wife, Jennifer Lopez, the 13 Going on 30 actress was in good spirits while out in Los Angeles with her and Affleck's two youngest kids.

jennifer garner kids smile rumors swirl contentious relationship jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and ex Ben Affleck co-parent three kids.

On Friday, October 13, the mom-of-three, 51, ran after-school errands with Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who were also seen smiling.

In photos obtained by another publication, Garner and Affleck's son was seen clad in a Kobe Bryant jersey and athletic shorts for the outing, while his older sibling donned a navy sweater and beige cargo shorts. The teen also displayed a funky haircut, which featured streaks of orange.

The Alias star was dressed casually in a simple gray T-shirt and light wash jeans.

ben affleck kids
Source: mega

An insider claimed Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, isn't fond of the exes' bond.

Garner and the Oscar winner's eldest child, 17-year-old Violet, didn't tag along.

While the trio didn't seem to have a care in the world, a source claimed that Lopez, 53, was upset with her spouse, 51, after he shared an intimate hug with the mother of his children the other day.

jennifer garner kids smile rumors swirl contentious relationship jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The former spouses tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2015.

"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," an insider spilled of how she views Affleck and Garner's co-parenting relationship. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner
jennifer garner kids smile rumors swirl contentious relationship jennifer lopez
Source: mega

A source claimed Lopez and Affleck are no longer 'in the honeymoon phase.'

"Rumor has it that J.Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the source continued to spill to a magazine. "Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them."

The source added that "J.Lo rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened, and Ben has been on the receiving end of her wrath." The singer allegedly even "demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead."

Another insider noted that the husband and wife's "honeymoon phase is over" after tying the knot last year.

"Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families," the insider shared, also referring to 15-year-old Emme and Max, the twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"In fact, there have been a lot of photos of [Garner and Affleck] together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo," they said. "That's not lost on J. Lo."

The couple's recent outings have only heightened the gossip, as they've both appeared stress. Most recently, on Friday, October 13, things looked tense as Affleck hit the McDonald's drive-thru with his health conscious wife in the passenger seat.

Page Six reported on Garner's outing with her and Affleck's two youngest kids.

