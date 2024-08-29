'Upset' Jennifer Lopez Isn't Comfortable Living in Her and Ben Affleck's Marital Mansion as It's 'Filled With Too Many Memories'

One place that's been hard to go back to in the midst of her split — Lopez and Affleck's $60 million Beverly Hills marital mansion.

"She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well," a source spilled to a news publication of the lavish estate the A-listers put on the market for $68 million in July following their now-documented April 26 separation.