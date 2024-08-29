or
'Upset' Jennifer Lopez Isn't Comfortable Living in Her and Ben Affleck's Marital Mansion as It's 'Filled With Too Many Memories'

Bennifer 2.0's marital mansion is a reminder of better times.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is dealing with a broken heart.

The "On the Floor" singer has reportedly faced a whirlwind of emotions in the week following her decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

One place that's been hard to go back to in the midst of her split — Lopez and Affleck's $60 million Beverly Hills marital mansion.

"She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well," a source spilled to a news publication of the lavish estate the A-listers put on the market for $68 million in July following their now-documented April 26 separation.

Lopez and Affleck's divorce has "really hit her hard," the insider added of the Marry Me actress. "She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben."

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker, 55, filed for divorce at a Los Angeles Superior Court without an attorney present on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of her and Affleck's follow-up wedding ceremony in Georgia after they officially tied the knot in July 2022.

In the midst of their split, Affleck, 52, had been living in a Brentwood rental property, though he purchased a $20 million L.A. mansion for himself on July 24, a.k.a. Lopez's 55th birthday.

Meanwhile, the Shotgun Wedding star has been seen spending a lot of time in the Hamptons and New York City, where she was born and raised.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez was allegedly the one who wanted to fix their marriage, but Affleck showed no desire.

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," a separate source told the news outlet shortly after Lopez's divorce filing. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

This is the second time Affleck and Lopez's love story has failed them. The duo was initially engaged in the early 2000s, but confirmed they had called off their plans to marry by early 2004.

Lopez and the Gone Girl actor rekindled their relationship in 2021 before getting engaged for the second time in April 2022 and finally tying the knot a few months later.

Neither the Atlas actress nor Affleck have publicly addressed their split at this time.

