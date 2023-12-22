Ben Affleck Distracted by His Phone While Kissing Wife Jennifer Lopez During Christmas Shopping Trip With Their Moms

Affleck was caught glancing down at his phone, appearing to be in the midst of a text conversation, while simultaneously smooching the Marry Me actress inside of a store in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

In the suspicious snaps, Lopez could be seen passionately locking lips with her husband, who didn't bother giving the "On the Floor" singer his full attention as he continued to use his device during the holiday shopping spree — where they were notably joined by both of their mothers, Christine Affleck and Lupe Lopez, despite the matriarchs reportedly not getting along.