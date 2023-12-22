OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Distracted by His Phone While Kissing Wife Jennifer Lopez During Christmas Shopping Trip With Their Moms

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 22 2023, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Better be careful, Ben Affleck — you don't want Jennifer Lopez leaving coal beneath the Christmas tree!

The Good Will Hunting actor seemed a bit distracted when receiving a kiss from his wife during a last-minute holiday shopping trip on Wednesday, December 20.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck seemed to shrug off a kiss from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, on Wednesday, December 20.

Affleck was caught glancing down at his phone, appearing to be in the midst of a text conversation, while simultaneously smooching the Marry Me actress inside of a store in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

In the suspicious snaps, Lopez could be seen passionately locking lips with her husband, who didn't bother giving the "On the Floor" singer his full attention as he continued to use his device during the holiday shopping spree — where they were notably joined by both of their mothers, Christine Affleck and Lupe Lopez, despite the matriarchs reportedly not getting along.

Source: MEGA

The couple was seen shopping with both of their moms ahead of Christmas.

Aside from shrugging off his wife's kisses, Ben overall looked far from jolly during the pre-Christmas outing.

At one point, the Gone Girl star helped his mom pick out some items, but he maintained a frowned facial expression while sporting a black peacoat, gray crewneck sweater, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Source: MEGA

The duo's parents reportedly don't get along.

Except for when she stopped for a smooch, Jennifer kept focused for the entirety of the excursion, seemingly stressed about finding all the potential presents she needed ahead of the festive occasion.

Jennifer, who donned a leopard print coat layered over an all-black ensemble, remained stoically composed while linking arms with her mother, who walked with the help of a cane.

Ben and Jen's outing with their in-laws comes after a source spilled about a rumored feud between the two matriarchs.

"They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine has never really gelled with Lupe, so they've always been tactfully kept apart," the insider dished, noting the animosity in part comes from Ben's mom being "wary" of his second marriage.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot July 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance.

"To be fair, Casey isn’t too keen on Jennifer either," the confidante pointed out of the Hypnotic actor's brother, Casey Affleck.

"Ben is still trying to sweet-talk her into inviting him. Add Jennifer’s two sisters to the mix and it’s a recipe for chaos. Jennifer and Ben have this [vision] of the perfect Christmas, with in-laws toasting and hugging. But the reality is far from it," the source admitted.

Page Six obtained photos of JLo and Ben kissing while the actor was distracted by his phone.

