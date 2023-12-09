Jennifer Garner Infuriated by Ex Ben Affleck's Desire to Smoke, Thinks Jennifer Lopez Is 'Enabling This Horrible Habit'

Despite Garner and Lopez's completely opposite views on the smoking matter, the "On The Floor" artist recently gushed over how much she trusts Affleck — whom she wed in 2022 — in every aspect of their life.

"We are real partners, not just in working together, but in life, as parents, as lovers, as a couple…" Lopez explained of her marriage to the Boston native in a recent interview. "We discuss everything with each other … I want his opinion, everything, because I trust him. I know he has the best intentions, he has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that's what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion."