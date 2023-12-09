Jennifer Garner Infuriated by Ex Ben Affleck's Desire to Smoke, Thinks Jennifer Lopez Is 'Enabling This Horrible Habit'
Jennifer Garner is over Ben Affleck's smoking habit.
According to insiders close to the 13 Going on 30 star, 51, despite the good rapport with her ex-husband, 51, and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, there's been one hurdle Garner is having trouble getting over.
"Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it," the source said of the Alias alum and the Selena actress' stances on Affleck's bad habit.
"J.Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it’s better than falling off the wagon," the insider stated of Lopez, 54, while Garner thinks it's "disgusting."
Although the Juno star cannot tell the Good Will Hunting actor what to do, she's put boundaries in place when it comes to their children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11. "She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids," the source alleged.
"Jen's been very good about not poking her nose into Ben's affairs," the insider claimed, adding that it "infuriates" her. "But this is putting her patience to the test."
Despite Garner and Lopez's completely opposite views on the smoking matter, the "On The Floor" artist recently gushed over how much she trusts Affleck — whom she wed in 2022 — in every aspect of their life.
"We are real partners, not just in working together, but in life, as parents, as lovers, as a couple…" Lopez explained of her marriage to the Boston native in a recent interview. "We discuss everything with each other … I want his opinion, everything, because I trust him. I know he has the best intentions, he has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that's what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion."
Most of the time, Garner, Affleck and Lopez all have maintained a "mature" relationship and have made an effort to "make their children the focus of those relationships," another insider claimed, adding the Texas native's boyfriend, John Miller — whom she's been dating on and off since 2018 — fits in as well.
"Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John," a source spilled of the budding bromance between the two men. "They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another."
Star spoke to sources close to Garner.