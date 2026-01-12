Ben Affleck's Ex-Wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Refused to Take Photos Together at 2026 Golden Globes: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Though Ben Affleck was MIA when both of his ex-wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, graced the carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes, the ladies weren't seen interacting with one another at the Sunday, January 11, event. Each of the women took solo photos and were presenters at the 83rd annual awards show, and while an insider insisted they are "friendly with each other," they refrained from taking any joint pictures.

Why JLo and Jen Garner Didn't Want to Take Photos Together

Source: mega A source said Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner didn't pose together because they didn't want 'to create a fuss.'

"They get along, they are cool with each other, there are no issues," the source told a news outlet. "They don't want to drum up headlines by posing together at an awards show, that would be awkward. They don't want to create a fuss because it would be hard for the kids." The 13 Going on 30 star debuted a lighter hair color when she donned a long black dress to the shindig, while the "If You Had My Love" crooner turned heads in a semi-sheer gown.

'They Are Like One Big Modern Family'

Source: mega An insider insisted the two women are cordial and 'get along.'

Another insider noted the two don't need a photo op to connect, spilling, "I am pretty sure they see each other like once a week because of the kids, and they talk on the phone. They are co-parenting in a way even though Lopez divorced Ben." Garner and the Oscar winner share Violet, 20, Fin (née Seraphina) 17, and Samuel, 13, while Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 17, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "They are like one big modern family, which is nice," the source explained. "They have all been in solid therapy and understand the importance of getting along for the sake of the kids."

Inside Their Co-Parenting Dynamic

Source: mega Ben Affleck's kids are still friends with Lopez's children.

In fact, Affleck, Garner and Lopez were all in attendance to see Fin and Emme star in the same school play at a Los Angeles playhouse in December 2025. Though Affleck and Garner arrived together with Samuel, the tot was later seen talking with Lopez. Affleck and Garner have spent countless holidays together since they finalized their divorce in 2018 and have frequently praised each other as a co-parenting partner. The two married in 2005 but separated in 2015. Garner has been dating businessman John Miller on and off since 2018.

Source: mega Ben Affleck co-parents his three children with Jennifer Garner.