Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck All Loved-Up On Day Out With Kids

Ben Affleck and the "On the Floor" songstress, who eloped in Las Vegas last month, were seen showering each other with love as they ran around Santa Monica, Calif. The couple put their affection on display while enjoying lunch at Huckleberry Café on Tuesday, August 9, with their famous offspring.

While surrounded by Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10, at the outdoor dining table, the brunette beauty was seen scratching her new hubby's head. (Lopez shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares Samuel, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)