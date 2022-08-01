Coparenting Time!Should JLO Be Concerned? Ben Affleck Meets Up With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner — As She Worries About His Possible Relapse
Ben Affleck may have a lot on his plate, but being a doting dad is his top priority.
After enjoying lavish Parisian mini-honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez and their blended brood, the Argo actor was seen spending the day poolside with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their son, Samuel.
The 49-year-old, who had a surprise wedding with J.Lo last month in Las Vegas, and his only son, 10, were seen heading to a local Pacific Palisades pool in Los Angeles, with the A-lister donning his signature style of a flannel shirt over a t-shirt he complimented with blue jeans.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK PASSED ON GETTING A PRENUP, POP STAR'S LOVE FOR HUSBAND IS 'UNCONDITIONAL': SOURCE
As for the ex couple's youngster, Samuel arrived to the pool in a black t-shirt and visor, as seen in photos of their outing.
The 13 Going on 30 star also spent the day at the pool with a pal, as she was seen rocking a grey t-shirt, dark sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap. With a towel wrapped around her waist, Garner looked relaxed as she took in the day.
Though there were no photos of the coparents, who also share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, they likely took a moment to catch up after Affleck returned back to the sunny state from his time away with his new wife.
Despite ending their marriage in 2015 after 10 years, Garner and Affleck have remained close in part due to their children, but also because "Jen will always keep an eye on how Ben's doing," an insider claimed, as OK! reported.
BEN AFFLECK BREAKS DOWN ON PARISIAN HONEYMOON, NEW WIFE JENNIFER LOPEZ CONSOLES HIM
Garner is "happy" Affleck has found his person, as "both Jennifers get along very well," but she has a growing worry that "He's being pulled in a lot of directions" between his career and new married life.
"[Ben] clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career, and of course, his kids," the source pointed out.
And between his life being thrown into the spotlight once again because of his rekindled romance with his wife, as well as his past struggles with alcohol addiction, Garner is worried all of these things could push him over the edge.