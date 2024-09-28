or
Ben Affleck Is 'Grappling With a Lot of Guilt' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: 'He Has His Down Moments'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has been reflecting on the end of his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

By:

Sept. 28 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck may have some regrets about how he treated Jennifer Lopez.

According to an insider, the Argo star, 52, has been reflecting back on how he handled the demise of his union with the "On the Floor" singer, 55, and has been experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions since then.

ben affleck grappling lot of guilt after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck may be wishing he handled his split from Jennifer Lopez differently.

"Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments," the source claimed. "As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt."

Luckily for Affleck, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his best friend Matt Damon have been watching out for him. "There’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough," an insider noted of his past struggles with alcohol.

ben affleck grappling lot of guilt after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

"That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too," the source continued. "They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it."

As OK! previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce from the Boston native after two years of marriage in August. “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” a source spilled about the issues in their romance.

ben affleck grappling lot of guilt after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck

The former Hollywood power couple spent the summer apart, but eventually, the tension between them became too much to handle. "[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn't work the first time," the insider revealed. "But she didn't want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all."

Despite the heartbreak, Lopez will never regret them getting back together after calling off their first engagement in 2004. “She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem," the insider pointed out.

ben affleck grappling lot of guilt after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021.

Source: OK!

In Touch spoke with a source close to Affleck.

