Ben Affleck Is 'Grappling With a Lot of Guilt' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: 'He Has His Down Moments'

"That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too," the source continued. "They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it."

As OK! previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce from the Boston native after two years of marriage in August. “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” a source spilled about the issues in their romance.