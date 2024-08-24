OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez 'Gave Her Whole Heart' to Ben Affleck During Marriage But Actor 'Has a Darkness to Him That No Other Person Can Fix': Source

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, Jennifer Lopez 'would have done anything to make this work.'

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Was Ben Affleck the problem?

According to a new report, no matter how hard Jennifer Lopez, 55, tried, the Good Will Hunting alum, 52, did not want to work on their marriage before the “On the Floor” singer filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez whole heart ben affleck darkness no person fix source
Source: MEGA

The insider claimed Jennifer Lopez didn't 'stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.'

“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” one source said of the Selena actress, who divorced the Massachusetts native on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

While their romance was the kind of “big love Jennifer believes in” it was “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the insider spilled.

In addition to her divorce filing, Lopez also requested to drop Affleck from her name.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez whole heart ben affleck darkness no person fix source
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck apparently has a 'darkness' that 'all the success in the world couldn’t fix.'

Article continues below advertisement

“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source explained. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”

Despite living separately for months, Lopez still believed she and Affleck could salvage their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

“She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem,” a second confidante said.

Pals of the mother-of-two had hoped Affleck would have traveled to the Hamptons last month to celebrate her 55th birthday, however, he never showed.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez whole heart ben affleck darkness no person fix source
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were living separately for months before the singer filed for divorce on August 20.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

But Affleck appeared to have been completely done with the romance, as he was allegedly spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel with pal Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As OK! previously reported, another source recently gave their insights into the demise of the marriage, which Lopez cited as ending on April 26.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider insisted the pair "really loved each other," and the split “happened quickly."

"They were really going to give it a try, and they did," the insider admitted. "These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez whole heart ben affleck darkness no person fix source
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'really loved each other' but were 'different people' at the end of the day.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the day, the pair — who originally broke off their engagement in 2004 before reuniting in 2021 — are "very different people."

"She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," they said of Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Though opposites often attract, the former lovebirds just couldn’t seem to keep their love alive.

Page Six reported on the pals thoughts on the end of Lopez and Affleck's marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.