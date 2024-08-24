Jennifer Lopez 'Gave Her Whole Heart' to Ben Affleck During Marriage But Actor 'Has a Darkness to Him That No Other Person Can Fix': Source
Was Ben Affleck the problem?
According to a new report, no matter how hard Jennifer Lopez, 55, tried, the Good Will Hunting alum, 52, did not want to work on their marriage before the “On the Floor” singer filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” one source said of the Selena actress, who divorced the Massachusetts native on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
While their romance was the kind of “big love Jennifer believes in” it was “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the insider spilled.
In addition to her divorce filing, Lopez also requested to drop Affleck from her name.
“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source explained. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”
Despite living separately for months, Lopez still believed she and Affleck could salvage their relationship.
“She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem,” a second confidante said.
Pals of the mother-of-two had hoped Affleck would have traveled to the Hamptons last month to celebrate her 55th birthday, however, he never showed.
- Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Duped' by Short-Lived Ben Affleck Marriage: 'She Doesn't Understand Why He Was Done So Fast'
- Jennifer Lopez Has 'Zero Guilt' About 'Keeping' Her Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Amid Divorce: 'It Was a Gift'
- Stoic Ben Affleck Takes His Middle Child Fin to the Movies 2 Days After Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce
But Affleck appeared to have been completely done with the romance, as he was allegedly spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel with pal Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
As OK! previously reported, another source recently gave their insights into the demise of the marriage, which Lopez cited as ending on April 26.
The insider insisted the pair "really loved each other," and the split “happened quickly."
"They were really going to give it a try, and they did," the insider admitted. "These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it."
At the end of the day, the pair — who originally broke off their engagement in 2004 before reuniting in 2021 — are "very different people."
"She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," they said of Lopez.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though opposites often attract, the former lovebirds just couldn’t seem to keep their love alive.
Page Six reported on the pals thoughts on the end of Lopez and Affleck's marriage.